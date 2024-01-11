The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Using your phone or bank card to pay for ACT public transport is getting closer

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
January 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Most of the hardware for a new ticketing system on Canberra's public transport network has been ordered and is in storage in the ACT, with the system on track to be in use in the second half of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.