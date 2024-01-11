Using your phone or bank card to pay for ACT public transport is getting closer

Most of the hardware for a new ticketing system on Canberra's public transport network has been ordered and is in storage in the ACT, with the system on track to be in use in the second half of the year.
The rollout will include more than 1000 new validators across the bus fleet and light rail platforms, while about 25 new ticket vending machines will be installed.
A government spokesman said NEC Australia was currently finalising the design of the system, which is being customised for Canberra.
"Transport Canberra expects to be introducing three demonstration buses to its fleet by April 2024. As well as allowing testing of the system, the buses will be fully wrapped in MyWay+ branding and will give the community the chance to see the new system before it is fully introduced," the spokesman said.
"At this stage the project is still on track for delivery in the second half of the year."
The long-awaited system will allow public transport passengers to pay for fares with their bank cards and smartphones.
The system will also deliver real-time passenger information including personalised messages and alerts, and more data to plan trips on the network and information about current occupancy levels on buses and light rail.
A new journey planner will cover light rail, bus, cycling, walking, e-scooter and rideshare or taxi options.
The ACT government in February 2023 announced it had finally signed a contract with NEC Australia to overhaul its public transport ticketing system.
ACT transport officials have been looking for a replacement ticketing system since 2017, when they had hoped to roll out the new system in time for the start of light rail services. The project had been floated during the 2016 election campaign.
The contract to develop and operate the system has come in under the $70 million project budget, the government said at the time.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said at the time NEC Australia had been appointed to deliver the system following an extensive market sounding process.
"Major changes to our public transport experience includes a simpler payment process, with the ability to tap on and off public transport using debit and credit cards and devices such as your phone or smart watch, in addition to the traditional travel card or paper ticket," Mr Steel said.
The system would also allow users to set their own walking speeds to accurately plan connections with public transport services, the government said.
Passengers will have access to a personalised secure account to manage payments, and the system will allow future integration with public transport in Queanbeyan and surrounding NSW areas.
Specialised cards will still be available for passengers to tap on and off services, but travellers will also be able to tap on and tap off with a debit or credit card.
The system is expected to automatically calculate the cheapest fare across any over the payment methods.
NEC has said it would deliver the system from its Canberra facilities and employ a local team to operate and maintain it.
