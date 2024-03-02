Times Past: March 3, 1970

But this was not the case on this day in 1970. It had been recommended at a meeting attended by parents of senior students at Daramalan College, who believed students in fifth and sixth form should be allowed to smoke. At the time, Daramalan College was an all-boys school, and the meeting had come about after some boys made the request to smoke in the senior common room. The headmaster, Father J McCowage, said he believed the boys had put forward a reasonable case, and hosted the meeting seeking opinions of parents. "I thought it was rational that we should test the feelings of parents", he said.

