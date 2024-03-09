Canberra trainer ready to defy the odds in search of Black Opal victory

Matthew Kelley has made a living out of punching above his weight.
Whether it be growing up in Cooma, working as a carpenter or as an upstart horse trainer in Canberra, the experienced horseman has refused to take a backwards step.
It's why he's not afraid to take on some of the sport's biggest stables in Sunday's Black Opal meeting, despite operating on a fraction of the budget of his rivals.
Kelley will enter Hold The Gold in the $250,000 feature, the filly considered an outside hope against the might of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Ciaron Maher and Peter and Paul Snowden.
The horse was purchased for $4500 at last year's Scone sales, a fraction of the $850,000 breeding giant Newgate paid for the Snowden's Holmes A Court.
Unsurprisingly, the Sydney raiders sit at the top of the betting market for the Black Opal, with Hold The Gold a rank outsider at $201 odds.
Kelley knows he's up against it, but don't try telling him his horse can't cause a famous boilover on Sunday afternoon.
"That's me in my training career, it's all I'm used to," Kelley said. "I'm only starting off, I don't have rich owners who go to the sales and spend more than $300,000 in yearlings.
"I can only train what I'm given and I'm happy to do that, it doesn't faze me. Horses don't leave the sale ring knowing they're a $600,000 yearling or a $4500 horse. If they've got the ability to race, they will race no matter the price ticket."
Kelley is among a new breed of trainers operating out of the Thoroughbred Park stables, having set up his operation on a full-time basis in 2018.
Since then, he has steadily chipped away, slowly building his stable and picking up some big results along the way.
Stable star I've Bean Tryin' finished third in last year's Country Championships final before winning the Barn Dance on Melbourne Cup day.
The performances have left a lasting impression, with Kelley quickly generating plenty of respect throughout the industry.
The lean operation requires plenty of unpaid overtime. On Saturday he made the 90-minute journey to Crookwell to saddle up two runners for the town's picnic meeting.
It's a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Royal Randwick and the public image the sport of kings so often projects.
For Kelley, however, it's just another day of work in his bid to make a living and build a successful stable.
"It's a long way from from Randwick but I know where I started off and it was those type of races," he said. "You've got to start somewhere and I'm happy to go back to my roots.
"I like to win races whether it's at Crookwell or the Black Opal."
While the Black Opal is Canberra's biggest prize, Kelley has his eye on a number of Sunday's other feature races.
The trainer has dedicated hours of his life trawling through horse sales attempting to find city discards perfect for his stable.
The process has delivered plenty of success and he hopes Stonecoat will be the latest to add to the tally.
A $475,000 yearling who was victorious at Listed level last March, the four-year-old was discarded by Waterhouse and Bott, and Kelley pounced for $17,000.
Stonecoat will line up for his first start in his new stable in Sunday's National Sprint, the trainer hopeful he can continue a successful run.
"We went out and purchased him with this race in mind," Kelley said.
"I go to the online sales and spend a lot of time dissecting the horses and try find horses within my price range who can be competitive for the races I'm aiming them for.
"It's been successful, I've won with nearly every one I've bought but it's not a five-minute process, it's a long process to go through it and work out if they're good enough to do what I want them to do."
A Canberra Raiders victory is inspiring leading jockey Tommy Berry as he seeks to break through for his first Black Opal triumph.
The hoop travelled to Newcastle on Thursday to watch the Raiders open their NRL campaign with a resounding win over the Knights, proudly wearing lime green in enemy territory.
Berry would wear a Raiders jersey under his silks if allowed, but on Sunday afternoon he's riding for the enemy in what has been dubbed a State of Origin battle between Canberra trainers and a crop of Sydney raiders determined to claim the city's biggest race.
The jockey will ride Peter and Paul Snowden's Holmes A Court in the Group Three feature, the colt currently second favourite behind Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Fully Lit ($1.55). Gratz Vella's Vella's Best is the leading local at $31.
Berry has scaled incredible heights during a decorated career, however the Black Opal is the one race that has eluded him.
"I'm always excited to get to Canberra," he said.
"It's my second home with my wife from Canberra.
"It would mean a lot to win the Black Opal, it's a race that's escaped me. I was on Karuta Queen [in 2011] and it was one of the shortest-priced favourites in history ($1.20) and got beat. That hurt me on that day and still scars me now.
"I'm on a nice horse this weekend, Gai's horse is the one to beat but Holmes A Court is a strong colt who has good form and it's set up perfectly for him."
Berry's ties to the ACT run deep. The jockey is married to Sharnee Nisbet, daughter of experienced Canberra trainer John Nisbet.
The pair have been together since they were teenagers, marrying in 2015 and now have four kids together.
It's why Berry makes such an effort to travel to the capital for the Black Opal and Canberra Cup every year.
The jockey missed the 2023 edition after he was handed a seven-month disqualification for his role in a tips-for-benefits scandal involving a prominent punter.
The ban was a devastating blow however Berry has hit the ground running since returning in September.
"Family is the most important thing when it comes to times like that," he said.
"I have a great family, we've spent a lot of time together and nothing changes when it comes to family.
"They're always the same, whether times are good or bad, you're never judged by your family."
While he is yet to win a Black Opal, Berry has secured one Canberra Cup in his time, guiding Barbara Joseph, Paul and Matt Jones' Fill The Page to glory in 2012.
The jockey is hoping to receive an opportunity to add to the tally on Sunday, however his ride Diamil is also entered in a race at Randwick on Saturday.
"He's the class runner in the race on Sunday," Berry said.
"He's drawn nicely to get a good run on the back of some genuine speed and if he does run, he'll turn it on."
Peter and Paul Snowden know how to win a Black Opal. In fact, they've made a habit of it in recent years.
The stable has two runners entered in this year's edition of the Black Opal, King Of Roseau and Holmes A Court, however the former is likely to be scratched because he's not considered a genuine chance of victory.
So when Paul Snowden says he's coming to Canberra to win on Sunday, it's clear he's being deadly serious.
"We're taking these horses where they have the best chance of winning," Snowden said. "That's the name of the game.
"Holmes A Court should give himself every chance. He's been in good form, he's well placed and the nature of the beast is if you place your horses well, you get results."
Holmes A Court was an $850,000 yearling who has quickly tasted success in Melbourne. The colt finished second in the Blue Diamond Preview and third in the Blue Diamond Prelude in his two career starts.
The Snowdens had the chance to chase the $2 million and Group One status on offer in last month's Blue Diamond at Caulfield, but again, the equation was simple leading into the race.
"We didn't think he could win it," Paul said. "We'll take him where we think he can win."
The Snowden colt is currently $6 second favourite behind Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Fully Lit ($1.50) for Sunday's feature. For what it's worth, King Of Roseau sits third at $8.50.
So what is Holmes A Court's ceiling?
Snowden is confident heading into Sunday's Black Opal but conceded he's highly unlikely to head to the Golden Slipper.
Instead, the stable is optimistic the Group Three feature will provide a launching pad to bigger races down the track.
"It's a Group race and every win adds to the CV, especially with a colt," Snowden said.
"He hasn't had a lot of racing but when he has, he's raced effectively. We don't think it will be any different on Sunday."
Who backed Thoroughbred Park as the site of a turf war? Because the Black Opal Stakes is now being billed as a showdown between Canberra and Sydney.
The Black Opal Stakes and Canberra Cup have returned to the same program for Thoroughbred Park's first $1 million race day on Sunday.
Gai Waterhouse's Fully Lit is likely to firm in the Black Opal market after drawing barrier three at The Marion on Wednesday, while Newcastle galloper Almania has been installed as an early Canberra Cup favourite.
But seven hometown hopefuls are fuelling dreams a Canberra-based trainer can become the first local to win the Black Opal since Gratz Vella in 2011 - and with Vella's Best, it might even be him again.
"It's Sydney's best versus Canberra's best," Canberra Racing Club chief Darren Pearce said while urging Sydney contenders to spurn other nominations and race in the capital.
"Canberra has got half the field this year which is really exciting for us. It's a bit of a State of Origin feel, Canberra versus Sydney, and I hope Canberra does come out on top.
"The bigger the field, the more anticipation and the greater the race. We're really excited to have that field of 13 and I hope those Sydney horses come down, but they won't have it all their own way. The Canberra horses are going well."
Vella, Keith Dryden, Todd Smart, the Joseph-Jones connection [Barb Joseph and sons Paul and Matt Jones], Matthew Kelley and Norm Gardner are flying the flag for Canberra.
Gardner's Dupli Kate drew barrier six in what he likened to a dream draw.
"If you said to me a month ago 'she will be in a Black Opal', I would have laughed," Gardner said.
"She's just improved and improved. I think she'll be a better horse with a bit of room to move. She'll be a good each way chance.
"This is our grand final. We build up to it. I've had six or seven runners in Opals but haven't managed to win one yet. All the trainers build up to this day. It's now a $1 million race day, it would be great to get a little bit of that $1 million, but it's going to be very difficult."
Co-trainers Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou have declared star colt Amazing Eagle's journey to the Golden Slipper will travel through Canberra as they look to follow the same path as 2017 Black Opal winner Trapeze Artist.
The sport's leading trainers are facing with a tough choice this weekend, with Randwick hosting a pair of two-year-old Group Two features on Saturday before Sunday's Group Three Black Opal at Thoroughbred Park.
With two weeks until the Golden Slipper, the races will act as the final lead in for the $5 million race for the majority of the horses involved.
Nominations were released on Monday morning for Saturday's Todman Stakes, for colts and geldings, and Reisling Stakes, for fillies, and Sunday's Black Opal Stakes.
A total of 10 horses have been entered in both race meetings out of 21 nominations for the Canberra feature.
The crop includes Ciaron Maher's Odinson and Peter & Paul Snowden's Holmes A Court, King Of Roseau and Kingdom Undersiege.
Ryan and Alexiou, however, have long circled the Black Opal on the calendar for Amazing Eagle and plan to use the race as a launching pad for the Sydney Group One features.
The colt travelled to Canberra for last month's Black Opal Preview, finishing second in the dress rehearsal to guarantee a start in Sunday's main event.
"The Black Opal was the plan from the start," Alexiou said.
"By taking him to Canberra the other day and finishing top two, he was guaranteed a run.
"It's a difficult task trying to work out where to go and what you're going to do. With the Todman and Black Opal both this weekend, you end up with the same group of horses, half run in the Todman and half in the Black Opal.
"It's not an easier race, but it might be an easier avenue for Amazing Eagle to pick up some more prize money to get into a couple of bigger races."
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Fully Lit has emerged as the early favourite, with the co-trainers putting all their eggs in the Black Opal basket for the Inglis Millenium winner and stablemate Anode.
Black Opal Preview winner Vella's Best headlines the local contingent; Keith Dryden, Todd Smart, Norm Gardner, Matthew Kelley and Barbara Joseph, Paul and Matt Jones also nominating runners.
Ryan and Alexiou know what it takes to win the Black Opal, having prevailed with Lucky Raquie in 2014 and Trapeze Artist in 2017.
The latter went on to finish sixth in the Golden Slipper before claiming the Golden Rose and TJ Smith Stakes as a three-year-old and finishing second in the 2018 Everest.
It's too early to tell if Amazing Eagle will follow that path, but Alexiou is confident he's on a promising trajectory.
"It's a time-honoured race," Alexiou said.
"Generally the horses that win this race go on to be quite successful later on and not just in two-year-old races.
"We're still working Amazing Eagle out, all these horses are still developing and we'll be guided by how he performs on Sunday. That will give us a good guide and if he happens to win, we'll give him every opportunity to push on for a Slipper or possibly the Sires."
A host of Golden Slipper contenders are set to descend on Canberra next weekend for their final tuneup before the Group One feature.
Sunday's Black Opal has taken on additional meaning this year as it falls two weeks out from the world's richest two-year-old contest.
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have their sights on a second-straight Black Opal, with star colt Fully Lit expected to be among the nominations when they are unveiled on Monday.
The co-trainers aren't the only Sydney stable set to send their Golden Slipper contenders to Canberra, with Ciaron Maher's Inglis Nursery winner Odinson likely to be nominated.
Black Opal Preview winner Vella's Best headlines the local horses looking to defend their home turf.
Canberra Race Club Darren Pearce said the quality of runners is a testament to the standing of the $250,000 Group Three race.
"It's Canberra's great race," Pearce said.
"It's a competitive race for horses trying to qualify for the Golden Slipper or as a stepping stone to the Sires'. That's not to sneeze at the Canberra horses, Gratz [Vella] got away with the Preview and Keith [Dryden] ran third.
"They don't mind the Sydney horses coming down, it's a pride point if they can knock them off. It's a bit of a State of Origin feel of Canberra vs Sydney. It's enormous to win the race and knock off the invaders."
Sunday's Black Opal forms the centrepiece of Canberra's first $1 million raceday, with the $250,000 Canberra Cup also held on the program this year.
Thoroughbred Park officials have just seven days to prepare for the race day after the conclusion of this weekend's Festival of Speed.
The track itself was not used for the event and Pearce is confident the venue will be in perfect condition on Sunday.
"Last year we set a record crowd for the modern era with the 50th anniversary of the Black Opal. This year it's the reunion of Canberra Cup and Black Opal in one mega day and all signs point to it being a bigger day than last year."
Meanwhile, Canberra's country championships hopefuls will have to go via the southern wildcard race to earn a spot in the $1 million Randwick final after missing the top two in the Moruya qualifier on Sunday.
