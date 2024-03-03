'Back into playing shape': Kyrgios hints at tennis return

Nick Kyrgios has exclusively revealed his timeline for returning to the court following a lengthy recovery from a wrist injury.
The former world No.13 has only played one match in a year-and-a-half with knee setbacks and most recently a wrist injury keeping him sidelined, with no clear date on when he will get back on the ATP Tour.
But Kyrgios has been slowly regaining strength and mobility in his wrist following surgery seven months ago, and now for the first time he's given a clearer update on how far away he is from hitting on the court again.
"I'm about a month away from hitting some tennis balls," Kyrgios told The Canberra Times.
"I'm on track, the rehab is going really well and I'm starting to get back into playing shape.
"The wrist is all good. It was pretty serious surgery I had, and something I definitely needed. I wasn't able to play at all beforehand. So, it's been really promising."
During his rehab Kyrgios has been making headway on establishing a potential post-tennis career in media, making multiple appearances on TV shows and podcasts in the US and in Australia.
In sharing details about Kyrgios' "outrageous" dedication to his gym and treatment sessions in recent months, the tennis star's physiotherapist Will Maher said the 28-year-old still had goals to play tennis a little while longer.
"He's definitely closer to the end than the start of his career and you appreciate things more when you realise you've got precious time left," Maher said.
"He's not ready to fully commit to all the media stuff just yet; he still enjoys the thrill of winning."
In January, an ATP Tour spokesperson confirmed Kyrgios' protected world ranking of No.21 - which would have ensured entry into major tournaments like the French Open and Wimbledon - was currently set to expire this week.
That would make Kyrgios' comeback a lot tougher, especially if he doesn't immediately return to top form, but he and his team have been adamant they do not want to rush the rehab process and risk another injury.
Kyrgios was a big attraction at the Lyneham Tennis Centre where multiple codes were showcasing their sport in the Girls Get Active Day on Sunday.
At the NK Foundation stall promoting his charity organisation, Kyrgios signed countless autographs and posed for photos with families.
"I live in Sydney now but getting back to Canberra is a necessity for me. I grew up here with the family and to give back to the community is a lot of fun," he said.
"Seeing all the kids wanting to play tennis and stay active, it's amazing, it truly is.
"They see if someone from Canberra can do it, then why not anyone? They can get on the world stage and do some cool things. If I've given kids a bit of hope then that's all that matters.
"They see me comfortable in my own skin so I give them faith to keep working hard and maybe they can be on the tour one day, too."
