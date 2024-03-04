Witnesses sought to Monash motorcycle collision

Police are seeking witnesses to a single vehicle motorcycle collision in Monash that sent the rider to hospital.
Officers responded to reports of a single motorcycle collision on Charleston Street, Monash at around 3.30am on Sunday.
The 23-year-old motorcycle rider was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital in a serious condition.
ACT Policing's Major Collision Team are investigating the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area around Charleston Street at the time of the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, referencing 7689098.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.