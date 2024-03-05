Warwick Farm preview: Trainer has eye on hat trick for Owen County

Dangers: 4. Oceans One might be a small query at the 1200m but he didn't give up the chase last time at Canterbury over the 1100m beaten just over half a length. Hard to fault him and if he ticks the distance box he'll go close. 9. French Marine is back a notch in class after an even effort in a BM78 at Canterbury. Fair to say he had his chance but he's still down in the weights after the claim and worth including. 3. Able Willie is a bit hit and miss so he's very much a take on trust horse. Not exposed in his two trials but does have James McDonald to ride so he's sure to have support. Wouldn't leave him out but couldn't be confident either.