Ralph Heimans on painting the Queen, Kevin Rudd, Judi Dench and more

"I really caught her at this sort of early stage and it was very interesting to see how she was adapting to the role, the seriousness and dedication - I could just see. She would occasionally break out into Danish when she was talking to me. Her head was so into taking on this new role. I saw [her] as somebody who was adopting this very professional stance to becoming a princess. It was a moment of vulnerability, trying to find her footing in this new role and, of course, there was public scrutiny of her. So I tried to express some of those ideas in the painting."