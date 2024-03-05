Alleged bikie pleads guilty to assault ahead of jury trial

An alleged bikie has pleaded guilty to a downgraded assault charge on the day his jury trial was scheduled to begin.
Shane Christopher Houghton, 30, was due to face a trial in the ACT Supreme Court this week.
However, on Tuesday he pleaded guilty to assault recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.
He had previously been charged with, and pleaded not guilty to, intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, but prosecutor Morgan Howe told the court this was set to be withdrawn.
While agreed facts are yet to be tendered to the court, documents tendered during a bail variation in January last year allege Houghton was a member of the Comanchero bikie gang.
It had been alleged Houghton, of Kambah, attended a party at a Greenway unit with two other bikies, the alleged victim and three unknown men in December 2021.
Police claimed Houghton became angry and aggressively ran at the alleged victim, striking his left arm with an "object".
About four hours later, the alleged victim was said to have sought treatment at Canberra Hospital and underwent surgery.
Houghton had previously successfully sought a variation of his bail conditions, applying to be allowed to travel overseas to Turkey for a medical procedure.
Defence lawyer Tom Taylor had argued a deposit had been put down for Houghton's treatment overseas, which was "significantly cheaper" compared to Australia, and that his mother would "effectively be a chaperone" throughout the trip.
The case is next set to go before a registrar on Thursday, when a date may be set for the start of sentencing proceedings.
