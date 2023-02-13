The Canberra Times
Comanchero bikie Shane Houghton set to stand trial over alleged Greenway axe attack

By Blake Foden
February 14 2023 - 5:30am
Shane Houghton flips the bird outside court on Monday. Picture by Blake Foden

A bird-flipping bikie is set to stand trial over an alleged axe attack that is said to have left an outlaw motorcycle gang associate "bleeding heavily" in a Tuggeranong unit complex.

Blake Foden

