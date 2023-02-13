A bird-flipping bikie is set to stand trial over an alleged axe attack that is said to have left an outlaw motorcycle gang associate "bleeding heavily" in a Tuggeranong unit complex.
Magistrate James Stewart committed Shane Christopher Houghton, 30, to the ACT Supreme Court on Monday after the Canberra Comanchero gangster pleaded not guilty to a charge of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Mr Stewart also varied three bail conditions previously imposed on the bikie, who was supported in the ACT Magistrates Court by his mother.
Court documents say Houghton, of Kambah, attended a party at a Greenway unit with two other bikies, the alleged victim and three unknown men in December 2021.
According to police, Houghton became angry at the alleged victim while leaving the apartment and ran at him with "an object", only to initially be restrained by the other bikies.
A short time later, Houghton is said to have punched a wall in the apartment building, behind which a member of the public also reported seeing six men fighting.
Police claim the series of incidents culminated in the 30-year-old aggressively running at the alleged victim outside, on Anketell Street, and striking his left arm with the "object".
The alleged victim then returned to the complex where the party had been held, leaving a trail of blood in his wake.
About four hours later, he sought treatment at Canberra Hospital and underwent surgery.
Police, who received several calls about there being "a lot of blood" in the apartment building's foyer and lift, subsequently obtained CCTV footage from Anketell Street.
Court documents say the surveillance video shows Houghton "moving very quickly" towards the alleged victim, who can be seen retreating and then bleeding.
While the alleged victim has repeatedly declined to give investigators a statement, police claim he shed light on what occurred during a call with a bikie whose phone was tapped.
"The [alleged] victim discussed how [Houghton] ran at him with an axe," police allege in court documents.
When investigators showed Houghton CCTV images of two men involved in the incident, he is said to have identified them as himself and the alleged victim.
However, Houghton told police he had been drinking at Fenway Public House in Woden earlier on the night in question and could not remember what happened.
He denied fighting with the alleged victim, saying he had been told the other man hurt himself by falling over.
Police charged Houghton last August, and he was committed for trial on Monday at the request of defence lawyer Tom Taylor.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
