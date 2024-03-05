The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Make public transport free if ticket system upgrade delayed: Libs

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Public transport should be made free if a ticketing system cannot be replaced before a 3G network the system partially relies on is shut down, the Canberra Liberals say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.