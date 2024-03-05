Make public transport free if ticket system upgrade delayed: Libs

Public transport should be made free if a ticketing system cannot be replaced before a 3G network the system partially relies on is shut down, the Canberra Liberals say.
Mark Parton, the opposition spokesman on transport, said the replacement of the MyWay system was another example of the government being unable to deliver its promises.
"The Labor-Greens government started talking about this new ticketing system during the 2016 election and eight years on we still have no firm date on when it will be delivered," Mr Parton said.
"If the new system cannot be rolled out before the Optus 3G network ceases the Labor-Greens government should make public transport free during that period."
Mr Parton said the free public transport would be the only way Chief Minister Andrew Barr could cover up his government's incompetence.
"Canberrans might finally see some benefit from the gross incompetence of the Labor-Greens government through free public transport until the new MyWay system is in place," he said.
Transport Canberra's MyWay ticketing system partially relies on the Optus 3G mobile phone network, which the telecommunications company plans to switch off in September.
While card validators on buses can operate without the network, the light rail validators, top-up machines and NXTBUS information system rely on the 3G network.
"Transport Canberra is aware of the changes to the 3G network and this has been incorporated into the project planning for MyWay+," an ACT government spokesman said last week.
"MyWay+ is on track for delivery in the second half of the year."
The government last month revealed most of the hardware for the new ticketing system had been ordered and was in storage in the ACT, ready for a roll out in the second half of 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.