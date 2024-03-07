'Our primary objective': liquidator's hopes for collapsed building company

A collapsed building business has received 38 expressions of interest from buyers, liquidators claim.
Cubitt's Granny Flats and Home Extensions went into voluntary administration on Tuesday, February 27.
About 120 building projects were impacted across NSW and the ACT, including 11 in Canberra.
Liquidators RSM Australia believe Cubitt's owes $6.8 million to 373 creditors and has $1 million in assets.
More than 150 customers, suppliers and other people attended a creditors meeting on March 7.
Cubitt's financial problems were caused by fixed price contracts, high cost of supplies and insurance prices, RSM Australia partner Richard Stone said.
"We appreciate this is an incredibly difficult and uncertain time for everyone associated with the company," he said.
"We are working as quickly as possible to find a quality purchaser to take over this business and to re-engage workers and recommence projects. That is our primary objective at this point in time.
"We advertised the sale of the business within three days of being appointed to take control of Cubitt's."
The privately owned company has been building self-contained homes and extensions for 30 years.
Cubitt's had 80 employees, including five in the ACT.
Expressions of interest to buy Cubitt's ends Friday.
RSM Australia will lodge its first report on the company to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) by April 5.
