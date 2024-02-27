Steel uses call-in powers to approve more than 1000 homes in new estate

The ACT's planning minister has used controversial call-in powers to approve a development application for more than 1000 new homes in a new estate in Denman Prospect.
Planning Minister Chris Steel used the power, which has been dropped in the new planning act, for the development known as "Stromlo Reach".
Mr Steel said his decision was likely to be one of the last made using the call-in powers under the old ACT planning laws.
The proposed estate has been subject to criticism from conservation groups in the past, who have raised concerns of the impact development would have on an adjoining area known as Bluetts Block.
The groups' early impact work at the block determined the existence of endangered box-gum woodlands, as well as several other species of significance.
Stromlo Reach includes 295 new single dwelling residential blocks and 15 multi-unit sites to accommodate approximately 839 dwellings. There will also be space for a new school and a community park with playgrounds and recreational facilities.
It will be developed by Capital Estate Developments, part of Terry Snow's Capital Airport Group.
The development application for the site was lodged in July 2023, before the territory's new planning bill came into effect on November 27.
The territory's new planning act does not allow the planning minister to "call in" a development application. Under the new act, application procedures can be bypassed but only when a project is deemed a "territory priority project" and this has to be done before an application is lodged.
Call-in powers under the old act allow the planning minister to expedite the approval of an already lodged development application, effectively over-ruling any objections to it.
The Planning Minister said the government would need to consider designating housing proposals as territory priority projects under the new system in order to approve them sooner.
"Housing is one of the number one issues that I hear from residents that we need to address as a government. And that's why you'll be seeing me prioritising housing in everything that I do as well as making sure that both current and future residents have access to infrastructure and the services that they need to have a thriving community," Mr Steel said.
Mr Steel became the ACT's planning minister in December, following a ministerial reshuffle.
He approved the Stromlo Reach estate development plan with conditions for the developer to adhere to. Mr Steel said these were focused on environmental impacts related to the pink-tailed worm-lizard, wombats, creek and water connectivity and tree replacement.
Mr Steel said he had also requested further advice about protecting adjacent blocks, including Bluetts Block, from future development.
"I am confident that with these conditions, this approval strikes the right balance between providing homes for our growing population, whilst considering our natural environment and local heritage," he said.
The ACT Conservation Council said, in a submission to the development application, it had concerns about the proposed development's effect on the environmental values of Bluetts Block.
The council urged the developer to revise the application to recognise the environmental risks and issues and to ensure a buffer was maintained between the areas of ecological value and the proposed urban development.
More to come
