Skyfire is back and ready to light up the Canberra night after five years

To get your head around how long it's been since Skyfire was in Canberra, there are five-year-olds who weren't born the last time it was on.
Take. That. In.
But, Skyfire is finally back, for the first time since 2019, returning to the shores of Lake Burley Griffin on Saturday, March 16 from 5pm to 9pm.
Local radio stations Hit 104.7 and MIX 106.3 are combining forces for the first time to stage the event together, meaning the soundtrack to the fireworks will be a mix of classic and new music.
"We're so, so, so thrilled that Skyfire is back," amplifyCBR general manager Craig Wagstaff said, as head of the two radio stations.
In what was one of the most stunning developments during the pandemic, Skyfire 2020 was cancelled the day before the event, in March 2020, due to concerns about COVID.
It was a surreal, tense media conference as Craig Wagstaff had to deliver the news on a sunny autumn day down by Lake Burley Griffin, with barges of fireworks on the water, ready to go.
"It's certainly something I vividly remember in detail. It was also, infamously, Friday the 13th," he said, five years later.
"It was a not decision that I, not our board, or out team enjoyed in the slightest.
"It was a tough day as we recognised (and appreciate) the tremendous support the community provides for the event and the anticipation we (and all) have for it.
"At the time, we knew that as disappointing as it was, it was the prudent and responsible decision to make given the scale of the event in terms of attendance and that public safety is always our main consideration.
"Earlier that same Friday, Australian Formula 1 grand prix organisers had taken the same decision, even having to turn away fans from the gates.
"And later that Friday, the Prime Minister announced guidance around gatherings of several hundred that were to take effect from the Sunday night, so clearly, it was the most appropriate course of action, but something we never thought we'd have to do.
Mr Wagstaff said Skyfire continued to be put on the backburner due to lingering fears about COVID and, also, whether businesses and sponsors were in a financial position to back the event.
The ACT government, for one, supports the event through its Major Event Fund.
"Economic factors were also at the forefront given it was inappropriate, and potentially disrespectful, to approach the ACT government and/or our commercial partners amid difficult and challenging trading periods for so many businesses - small and large," Mr Wagstaff said.
But that was then; this is now. And Skyfire is back - with a vengeance. And it's not just fireworks.
Classic Aussie rock band Dragon will perform on the main stage at Regatta Point, with new lead singer Mark Show No Mercy Williams.
There will be a Royal Australian Air Force E-7 flyover, Australia's Federation Guard will be performing drills and, on the main stage at Regatta Point, MIX 106.3 and it 104.7 will broadcast live from 5pm.
Dragon will be supported by Jazzy K, DJ Divito and the Royal Military College Band.
There will be 25 food trucks and markets across the lake, at Commonwealth Place.
And, of course, the main event - a 20-minute pyrotechnic display launched from barges in the lake, accompanied by a soundtrack played simultaneously on Hit 104.7 and Mix 106.3.
The soundtrack was put together by amplifyCBR sound design manager Adam Jansen, who started working on the event back in 2006, back then ushering performers to and from the stage. He created his first Skyfire soundtrack in 2013.
"I've made all of the soundtracks since, including a soundtrack for the one that didn't happen," he said.
Jansen puts the soundtrack together first and then master pyrotechnician Fortunato Foti of Foti International Fireworks times the fireworks to the music.
"This is the first soundtrack that is going across both stations," Jansen said.
"I had a lot more freedom. I had the opportunity to use INXS in the same show as Dua Lipa. That was a challenge but a fun challenge, catering to a broader audience than we've had before."
One of the people most looking forward to the return of Skyfire is popular MIX 106.3 breakfast presenter Nigel "Nige" Johnson who attended the first Skyfire in 1989 as a punter, watching the fireworks explode over the lake from Commonwealth Avenue bridge with his dad Barry.
"They had me immediately. It was 'Woah'! I'd love to tell you that was probably when I absolutely had to work at a radio station," he said.
"I went to every Skyfire after that and eventually got a job here in 1998."
Now he'll be co-hosting the event live on air with co-presenter Kristen Davidson, while HIT 104.7 breakfast duo Neil "Wilko" Wilcock and Courtenay "Courts" Kneen will also be co-hosting during the event.
"There's no gig in Canberra I'm more proud of," Johnson said.
"And that's not just because I work here. I just think it's an amazing event for anyone."
Courtenay Kneen's two daughters Betty, 5, and Goldie, 3, are among those kids who are attending Skyfire for the first time this year.
"I don't think they quite understand it but I think 'Skyfire' is enough to get them excited. It's like, 'Cool, that's something out of the ordinary'," Kneen said, with a laugh.
Kneen and Wilcock will also be hosting the Skyfire pageant when Canberrans from Tuggeranong to Gungahlin, Weston Creek to Belconnen will compete for the title of Skyfire king or queen.
And that will be something bang on about ...
