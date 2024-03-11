The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The 11 'priority' climate risks Australia must prepare for

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated March 12 2024 - 7:59am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Intensifying climate events, such as bushfires and floods, threaten to overwhelm Australia's Defence Force in coming decades, a federal government report warns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.