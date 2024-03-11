The 11 'priority' climate risks Australia must prepare for

Intensifying climate events, such as bushfires and floods, threaten to overwhelm Australia's Defence Force in coming decades, a federal government report warns.
The Albanese government's first National Climate Risk Assessment, considers the impacts of climate change and related events, including fires, coastal erosion, flooding, storms, drought, temperature changes, ocean warming and cyclones.
It measures the risk posed by natural events based on projected global warming likely to occur by 2060 (between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius) and by 2100 (between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius).
The assessment pinpointed 56 nationally significant risks, but found 11 areas required further scrutiny as a "priority", due to their potential severity - including Australia's defence and national security.
Increasing climate events could compound pressure on the Australian Defence Force to assist in disaster response and recovery, the assessment found.
"This may place increased pressures on the Australian Defence Force, and could adversely affect preparedness, readiness and combat effectiveness for Defence's primary objectives of defending Australia and its national interests," it reads.
Other high risk areas include primary industries and food, regional and remote communities, health and social support, infrastructure, communities and settlement, water security, supply chains, economy, trade and finance, the natural environment and governance.
Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Jenny McAllister said the report was "long overdue" and would help Australians to prepare for the impacts of climate change.
"We will continue to do everything we can to reduce our emissions and limit the impact of climate change," Senator McAllister said.
"However we must also take steps to protect Australia's economy, society and natural environment from the changes scientists tell [us] are already locked in.
"Adapting to risk is a task for all of us.
"We're laying the foundation for all levels of government, businesses, communities and First Nations to better understand these risks and take action to build their resilience."
Pressures on critical infrastructure across energy, telecommunications and transport systems could disrupt essential services such as hospital care, utilities, transport and telecommunication, the assessment also found.
In the long-term, this could "deepen social inequality", if individual households face frequent disruptions to banking services, accessibility and cost of food, energy and transportation.
The impacts on regional, remote and First Nations communities are also considered a priority risk area.
These communities can often be highly dependent on the natural environment for resources such as food and water, and a changing climate may "exacerbate the vulnerability of these communities and adversely impact their lives".
READ MORE:
The government says it will deliver a more detailed analysis of the 11 priority risks by the end of 2024.
It will then announce a National Adaptation Plan to action the findings of its risk assessment.
"Australians know that the climate has changed," Senator McAllister said.
"They feel it on hotter days and experience it in extreme weather events which occur more frequently.
"This work will help us better prepare for the small and big challenges that climate change brings."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.