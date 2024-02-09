Climate change inaction risks the health of all Australians

The Labor government has made fair progress, but much more needs to be done. It is so easy to be distracted from the need for action by many other real and legitimate concerns, including housing and cost of living. We must always try and remember runaway climate change will also make these other pressing problems much worse. It is also so easy to be distracted and confused by the clamour of competing opinions, some of which are clearly aligned with the deeply entrenched vested interests of the fossil fuel industry.