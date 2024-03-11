Creating outlook one of many grand ideas in City Hill brainstorm

There were some out-there suggestions to revamp City Hill during public tours on Monday, City Renewal Authority design manager Lucy Wilson admitted.
Discover City Hill Day was part of the City Hill Ideas Exhibition and featured talks on First Nations connections, landscape architecture, active travel and local heritage.
The exhibition is asking Canberrans what they want to happen with the park, which is best known as the rabbit-run roundabout on the north side of Commonwealth Avenue Bridge.
Many tour participants - around 80 people - had never even visited the park before.
"A lot of people today have highlighted [they] didn't know [they could] even go there," Ms Wilson said.
"One of the key things that we're really trying to encourage ... is first of all, come here and experience it."
Exciting ideas that came from the tours include creating viewpoints and having native plants.
"A lot of people have been talking about viewpoints, especially at the top and being able to see over the lake and being able to see over the city, [which] I think is really exciting," she said.
"A lot of people have been talking about planting and the opportunity for native planting on the site while still respecting the heritage that's there already."
Jordan Evans-Tse, landscape architect and associate at Oculus, said accessibility and shade were the most obvious issues.
"The priorities for most people in this group has been around access and accessibility and being attracted to the space," she said.
"People want to spend time here but they don't have the means of getting here or anything to kind of hold them."
Simon Copland from Pedal Power explored accessibility during his tour.
"It's really hard to get to, it's quite dangerous to get around even because it's so dominated by cars, and that stops people from using it," he said.
"[It is] one of the biggest green space we've got in our city, but it never gets used because people can't get there.
A physical exhibition at Civic Library is running until March 25.
