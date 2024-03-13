The Green Shed to close after losing ACT government contract

The Green Shed will close all four of its outlets in Canberra after it lost its ACT government contract to re-sell items otherwise destined for landfill.
The "shattered" owners of the rescue-and-resell business, Charlie Bigg-Wither and Sandie Parkes, say 84 employees will lose their jobs between now and May 30.
The successful tenderer - Vinnies - says it has won the contract for the Mugga Lane and Mitchell depots and both will remain open and operating throughout the transition period. It also says existing staff of the Green Shed will be encouraged to re-apply for their jobs.
With the loss of the contract, the Green Shed as a business will be no more.
The contract lost by the Green Shed was to run only the Mugga Lane and Mitchell recycling and upcycling facilities.
But Mr Bigg-Wither and Ms Parkes have decided to also close the Green Shed Shop and the Green Shed Underground in the city because both outlets are stocked by items from Mugga Lane and Mitchell.
The city centre locations were also too expensive to maintain without that stream of stock.
The ACT government chose the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn as the preferred tenderer for the Mitchell and Mugga Lane depots, in a recent procurement process.
It's understood the Green Shed owners are shocked but wish Vinnies no ill-will, concerned mostly for their own employees, many of whom come from vulnerable backgrounds and may not find another job.
The Green Shed has operated as a private business for 14 years, saving an average of 8000 tonnes of items form landfill a year.
It also raised $2 million for local charities.
The Green Shed posted on social media on Wednesday a letter from Procurement ACT informing Mr Bigg-Wither that the ACT government "regrets to advise that on this occasion your organisation has not been selected as the preferred respondent.
"The preferred, tenderer, the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn Ltd, was assessed by the evaluation team as providing the territory with a response that met all the specified criteria to the greatest degree as well as best overall value for money."
Mr Bigg-Wither said there was no contractual obligation for the successful tenderer to employ the existing staff.
"I have just had to inform the 84 staff that they will be unemployed come the 30th of May."
Mr Bigg-Wither and Ms Parkes now plan to retire, and say they don't want to comment publicly about the shock development.
A spokesman for the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn said it would officially take over the Mugga Lane and Mitchell facilities from May 1.
There would be a transition period with the Green Shed owners before it took over the facilities officially.
The spokesman said staff employed by the Green Shed would have an opportunity to apply for a job at St Vincent de Paul and every effort would be made for them to "join the Vinnies family".
He said Vinnies also intended to keep the business model in terms of helping other charities through the sale of items diverted from landfill.
The spokesman said it had been informed it was the successful tenderer and a statement had been prepared with the government, but the post by the Green Shed had made the change public earlier than intended.
Vinnies intended to possibly employ more people than were currently employed by the Green Shed at Mitchell and Mugga Lane, with improvements to the buildings planned. But a final staffing number was not yet known.
The St Vincent de Paul spokesman said, ultimately, it taking on the contract was to continue the work to keep useable items out of landfill and to raise money that could help people in need in the Canberra community.
He said the depots at Mugga Lane and Mitchell should remain operating throughout the transition period.
Vinnies recently opened a new major outlet in Braddon, taking op-shopping to the inner-city market, in the same way the Green Shop and the Green Shop Underground had done in Civic.
