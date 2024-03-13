The Canberra Times
The Green Shed to close after losing ACT government contract

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated March 13 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 1:14pm
The Green Shed will close all four of its outlets in Canberra after it lost its ACT government contract to re-sell items otherwise destined for landfill.

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

