The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Green Shed is bringing back its huge charity LEGO sale later this year and Bricks @ The Woden School returns this month

By Megan Doherty
Updated September 1 2022 - 3:11am, first published 2:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lotsa LEGO things coming up in Canberra. Picture by Shutterstock

Canberra LEGO fans get excited - lots is happening in the world of the brick.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.