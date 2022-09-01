Canberra LEGO fans get excited - lots is happening in the world of the brick.
First up, the Green Shed has announced that after an absence of three years, it is working on having its Giant Charity Lego sale.
Advertisement
There will be an estimated 1.5 to 2 tonnes of LEGO for sale.
A date is to be confirmed but is looking like December.
The very worthy recipient will be Roundabout Canberra which provides safe and clean baby and children's items to families in need.
"Our last sale was in November 2019, since then we have collected every single piece and set of LEGO that has been dropped at our shed," The Green Shed announced on Thursday.
READ MORE:
"We have it stored all over Canberra and to be honest all we know is we have a heap. Somewhere between 1.5-2.5 tons which is a crap load!
"Don't go buying LEGO for Xmas just yet, we will announce final details as soon as we can."
But that's not all.
Bricks @ The Woden School is back this month, with more than 30 local and interstate LEGO exhibitors.
Themes on display this year will include trains, technic vehicles, Great Ball Contraption, and dozens of My Own Creations. A highlight will be a huge Vikings display built entirely of LEGO bricks.
The expo will be on Saturday, September 10 from 9am to 4pm and Sunday, September 11 from 9am to 2pm at The Woden School, 127 Denison Street, Deakin.
Entry is $5 for a child, $10 for an adult or $20 for a family.
The event supports students with special needs at the school and is a collaboration between the Canberra Lego User Group and the Woden School Parents and Citizens Association.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.