Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

10. Mayrose looked particularly sharp when winning a recent Randwick trial ahead of her return. That's nothing unusual with her, trialling well, but she matched motors with Mumbai Muse. The five-year-old mare doesn't win out of her turn with her get-back pattern often brining her undone but many of her rivals here are in the same boat. They need the breaks to fall their way. She's no different. Everything lines up for her to run to her best, which would give this a shake. We're getting double figure odds to find out. Drawn to get the right run and three kilos come off after the claim of Molly Bourke, who rode her in her recent trial. First up last campaign Mayrose resumed in a 1200m Midway at Rosehill and should have just about won if not for traffic in the straight.
Dangers: 13. Mad Darcey has returned in career best form. The race looked to set up perfectly for her last start at Randwick and she delivered, producing her customary finish. The third horse from that race won on Wednesday at the midweeks. Stretching out to 1200m now doesn't look a problem. 8. Super Bright didn't have much luck through that same race last start and should have finished closer. She has been an ever present in Midways for a while now. 16. Field Wiri's conviction is her inability to put a field away but she ran as well as anything through that same Mad Darcey race last start. 1. Black Duke might need this being six weeks between runs and back in trip but he is chasing three straight. 5. Flying Sultan comes off a five length demolition at Kembla Grange.
How To Play It: Mayrose EACH WAY
2. Dasho Lennie hit the ground running for Ciaron Maher, winning at Sandown at his first Australian start. It was a BM64 at the midweeks, granted, and he jumped $6.50, but like the turn of foot he showed over the mile to run away from his rivals late. The form through that race hasn't stacked up since but he could only beat what was there and the manner in which he did it suggested that he is an import worth sticking with. He was simply better than that grade. That was on a firm track too. Wet or dry it doesn't seem to matter. There is rain forecast for later in the week so the track rating is up in the air at this point. Out to 1900m suits now and he finds James McDonald. The four-year-old also draws the better of the two Maher runners.
Dangers: 8. Wymark has come good at the right time for a crack at some of the three-year-old staying features. He put 9.5 lengths on his rivals at Newcastle last start and ran fast time. It was a Class 1 and Maiden Plate and he jumped $1.35 but he relished getting out over a trip for the first time. In the past two years this very race has produced Stroke Of Luck, Majorbeel, Benaud and Zoumon. There is a pattern there. 1. Circle Of Fire has a better depth of form than his stablemate Dasho Lennie, coming through Group races in the UK. He was grinding home at the end of a mile in a truly run race first up at Flemington. Looks a Sydney Cup prospect. 12. Sunlord beat Wymark two starts ago over 1500m while another three-year-old 7. Glad You Think So could be the sharp improver.
How To Play It: Dasho Lennie WIN
1. Eneeza has the strongest form lines coming into this, and by some margin. A soft draw would have sealed the deal but James McDonald has been tasked with overcoming a tricky gate. The filly chased home Coleman in a fast race over 1000m at Caulfield before jumping straight out to 1200m in the Blue Diamond. No easy task, let alone in a fast run Blue Diamond. Perhaps that just found her out late. The daughter of Exceed And Excel had her chance, camping in a perfect spot two pairs back off the speed but with due respect to her rivals on Saturday at Rosehill, it's a tier down. There's every chance she improves off that last start run given the set up and three weeks into this looks perfect coming back to her own sex.
Dangers: 3. Fly Fly ran on hard behind Manaal in the Sweet Embrace. With a better draw she probably makes things interesting at the finish. The colts and geldings in the Skyline ran much faster time but it was won by Storm Boy. That was only her second career start. 4. Drifting won a deep maiden at Hawkesbury on debut before making Bold Bastille earn her win at Flemington. There was a gap back to third. Just has to stretch her speed to 1200m now. She too draws awkwardly. 2. Castanya doesn't have the ideal set up coming into this also jumping from 1000m to 1200m and she is five weeks between runs have missed last week with a slight setback. Like the way she has closed off in her two career starts. 9. Canara could be a sleeper at odds.
How To Play It: Eneeza WIN
Not to put the cart before the horse but 7. Gatsby's would create plenty of interest in the Golden Slipper if he were to win on Saturday. Think he will too, and win well. The Snitzel colt was backed as if unbeatable at Canterbury on debut in sleeting rain and he delivered for the punters, wearing down a brave Roselyn's Star. Back in third three lengths away was Silmarillion. The former bolted in at the midweeks on Wednesday running fast time over 1000m while Silmarillion was edged out by Erno's Cube in the Reisling Stakes on Saturday. The cherry on top is how well he draws. He should get the drop on the leaders in what promises to be a truly run race. Shinzo won this race last year for Chris Waller.
Dangers: 1. Coleman disappointed in the Blue Diamond last start, with the fall out being that he raced greenly and over raced. Perhaps failing to handle the pressure over 1200m in a field of 16. His past two runs, and wins, were in field of eight and five. Not sure. What we can be confident in suggesting is that he is better than that. Must respect how firm he was in betting there and that Matt Laurie is happy to push on with his colt's preparation. 6. Duvana has been well beaten by Switzerland and Storm Boy in his two career runs but they're the top Slipper seeds. The knock is that he might already be looking for 1400m. The market wanted nothing to do with 4. Anode in the Lonhro late in betting. Thought he stuck on well given the wide run he endured.
How To Play It: Gatsby's WIN
3. Lindermann has been matching it with the best WFA horses in the country in his two runs back. He was luckless in the Apollo Stakes first up before he boxed on well behind Think It Over and Fangirl again in the Verry Elleegant Stakes out to the mile. Cascadian ran on into fourth with a gap back to the rest. The four-year-old meets a field of stayers, with the exception of 4. Just Fine, who he beat by nine lengths two weeks ago. That's the only gamble. Whether Just Fine can bounce back to his best. Otherwise, you're left scratching your head looking for threats. Lindermann was gelded prior to this campaign and on the evidence of two runs so far, it looks to have improved him. His latest win was over this track and trip 12 months ago in the Rosehill Guineas.
Dangers: The lack of market support for Just Fine first up told the story. He was beaten at the top oof the straight and faded to be beaten 11 lengths. That makes him a very hard horse to assess second up with the vet report revealing no abnormalities. His best form over the spring would win this. Impossible to tip him with any confidence, however. 5. Stockman would need a wet track to win but he is getting fitter and is on the seven day back up. There is some intent to be read into that. Not sure what happened to 6. Kalapour first up in the Parramatta Cup but he was disappointing. Should bounce back. He's better than that. 8. Athabascan held his own in the Verry Elleegant first up.
How To Play It: Lindermann WIN
10. Dashing Legend flies fresh. All she has to do is reproduce what she did first up last campaign to be in the finish here. The four-year-old was having her first run for Joe Pride on that occasion and although it was in BM78 company she lumped 61.5kg, winning with authority. That win also ticked off the dry track box. Prior to that her four career wins had come on soft ground. On the back of that win she was sent around a near even money favourite but flattened off second up. That prompted Pride to tip her straight out. She has been given an easy time in two trials ahead of her return. Gets in on the minimum and maps to get the run of the race, jumping on the back of her main threat 4. Red Card.
Dangers: Red Card wasn't her dynamic best first up when winning over this same track and trip, but she did enough to get home. She was ridden with a sit and reacted well. She is two from two now over this track and trip and Adam Hyeronimus has ridden her once, for a win. 1. Airman made giant leaps over the autumn starting his preparation with a third to Red Card in benchmark company. Fast forward to the end of the carnival and he is lining up in the VRC Stakes behind Imperatriz. That was on the back of a second in the Sydney Stakes, where he covered a stack of ground. 3. Brudenell is back in Sydney after not being beaten far in the Oakleigh Plate. 5. Hard To Say just has to cope with a drop back to 1100m. His recent form reads well for this.
How To Play It: Dashing Legend EACH WAY
14. Makarena had to make two runs in the Surround Stakes. After looking to slot in with cover in the early stages, it never came so Tim Clark elected to slide forward to settle outside of the leader. That work told at the finish. She didn't shirk her task though, beaten a couple of lengths. That'll toughen her up for 1500m third up. Drawn a touch wide again, but there is speed on her outside so she should be able to hunt forward before seeking a spot in behind the Waterhouse and Bott-trained pair. It's all still in front of this Snitzel filly being so lightly-raced. First up she ran second in the Eskimo Prince Stakes, which ties into the Randwick Guineas form lines here. Don't think there is a lot between the colts and fillies this season.
Dangers: 2. Les Vampires was attacked in the middle stages in the Randwick Guineas last Saturday. He has all the right form references for this having run third in the Hobartville Stakes prior to that and strikes it fourth up on the back up. He's a hard fit leader and will prove tough to run down. 12. Tutta La Vita was dismissed in the Surround Stakes first up but ran on into third at triple figure odds, serving a reminder that she is a talented filly in her own right. Rises just 100m and draws wide. 6. Kintyre ran on late over 1300m behind Gently Rolled first up. His form all through the spring says he measures up here and he boasts a great second up record (3:2-0-0). There is more to come from 5. Saltcoats but he is priced on potential.
How To Play It: Makarena WIN
1. Zougotcha was dominant first up in the Millie Fox Stakes, giving away weight and race fitness to the runner up Lady Laguna. We know what she has done since, causing an upset in the G1 Canterbury Stakes last Saturday taking down Think About It. It reads like the best form reference in this race. Krone won this race with 57kg three years ago and Zougotcha is a better mare than her, with due respect. She doesn't look too badly treated given she has won a Group One and four Group Twos already in her 13 start career. Wet or dry it doesn't matter with her and she maps to get every possible chance. History suggests that this race can throw up a rough result but finding it hard to ignore the claims of this four-year-old.
Dangers: 4. Vienna Princess also resumed in the Millie Fox and looks set to bounce off that second up out to 1500m. She ran well in the Golden Eagle in the spring over this track and trip. That was a hot race. Kerrin McEvoy knows this mare well now. She won't want a wet track. 12. Barbie's Fox becomes an even better chance if the rain falls. Her runs in Sydney last campaign were excellent and she is going much better than her two finishing positions suggest this time back. Hasn't been suited in either. The market has completely overlooked her. Think that's wrong. 3. Semana finds herself in career best form and has been kept fresh by design going into this. Throw 14. More Secrets into your exotics also coming through the Guy Walter Stakes.
How To Play It: Zougotcha WIN
5. Democracy Manifest peaked on his run first up at Randwick behind 3. Phearson. He'll need to turn the tables on that runner two weeks later but gets the right set up. Democracy Manifest ran the fastest 600-200m split in the race. He just couldn't sustain it. Keep going back to how impressive this five-year-old was second up last campaign where he put a gap on his rivals in the Cameron Handicap at Newcastle out to 1500m. That saw him start single figure odds in the Doncaster. He didn't get much luck in that race finishing a close up fifth. The speed promises to be genuine up front and he'll get the chance to drop on them late from midfield. James McDonald has won on him twice already. Any rain around wouldn't hurt his chances.
Dangers: Phearson absorbed pressure first up but kept finding. It was an impressive win, flagging that he has potentially returned better again. His form towards the backend of last campaign suggested that he was still improving. Out to 1500m now suits even better. 13. Amor Victorious has also returned in career best form. The lightly-raced four-year-old made it two from two this time back, and four from his past five starts. Last start was his best win yet charging clear having led throughout. He is five weeks between runs but has trialled since. Like the intent of tackling 1500m first up with 2. Detonator Jack. Rain would be a bonus. 11. Glory Daze is seven weeks between runs have won at Randwick second up. He got complete control there. Won't get that here.
How To Play It: Democracy Manifest WIN
7. Tavi Time is embarrassing his rivals at the moment, as he charges through the grades. The four-year-old won the Mudgee Cup to book his spot in the Big Dance before resuming at Newcastle two weeks ago, this time guaranteeing his spot in the Provincial Midway Final over The Championships. Both wins have been as an odds on favourite by a combined margin of 10.5 lengths. He looks the real deal. Not sure where he fits in just yet but trainer Kris Lees is happy to keep picking off the low hanging fruit for the time being. This is another step up in grade but he should again win, justifying being sent around as a short-priced favourite. Keep following him, he's levels better than a benchmark horse.
Dangers: 6. Whinchat resented it when Phearson punched up underneath him last start. He is a control freak. His recent record suggests he needs to lead to win. Simple as that. He has become one dimensional but when he does find the front he is dynamic. The start prior he beat subsequent winner Tashi. Dangerous if left alone and the map suggests he will be. Like what 10. Razors did last campaign, culminating with a second in the Tapp-Craig behind Makarena. Has trialled up well ahead of his return and 1400m first up suits. 9. Gently Rolled has been well placed by Bryce Heys as she too picks her way through the grades. Earns a crack in this company now. Keep an eye out for any market confidence around import 8. Walking Painting.
How To Play It: Tavi Time WIN
