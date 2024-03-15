The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

By Brad Gray
Updated March 15 2024 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Democracy Manifest is tipped to win Race 9, the ATC Foundation AJAX Stakes over 1500m at Rosehill. Picture Bradley Photos
Democracy Manifest is tipped to win Race 9, the ATC Foundation AJAX Stakes over 1500m at Rosehill. Picture Bradley Photos

Race 1 - 12:30PM MIDWAY HANDICAP (1200m)

10. Mayrose looked particularly sharp when winning a recent Randwick trial ahead of her return. That's nothing unusual with her, trialling well, but she matched motors with Mumbai Muse. The five-year-old mare doesn't win out of her turn with her get-back pattern often brining her undone but many of her rivals here are in the same boat. They need the breaks to fall their way. She's no different. Everything lines up for her to run to her best, which would give this a shake. We're getting double figure odds to find out. Drawn to get the right run and three kilos come off after the claim of Molly Bourke, who rode her in her recent trial. First up last campaign Mayrose resumed in a 1200m Midway at Rosehill and should have just about won if not for traffic in the straight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.