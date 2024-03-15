Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

2. Dasho Lennie hit the ground running for Ciaron Maher, winning at Sandown at his first Australian start. It was a BM64 at the midweeks, granted, and he jumped $6.50, but like the turn of foot he showed over the mile to run away from his rivals late. The form through that race hasn't stacked up since but he could only beat what was there and the manner in which he did it suggested that he is an import worth sticking with. He was simply better than that grade. That was on a firm track too. Wet or dry it doesn't seem to matter. There is rain forecast for later in the week so the track rating is up in the air at this point. Out to 1900m suits now and he finds James McDonald. The four-year-old also draws the better of the two Maher runners.