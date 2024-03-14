The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ralph Heimans' first Australian exhibition opens in Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The last time Ralph Heimans had a major exhibition of his work, it was in a castle in Denmark.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.