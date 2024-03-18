'Highlight reel' Hosking creates Raiders selection headache

Canberra Raiders recruit Zac Hosking is only two games into his three-year contract but has already made a strong case to unseat captain Elliott Whitehead in the starting role in the second row.
A fortnight ago Whitehead dropped out of the 17 and was reportedly set to miss three to four weeks with a calf injury.
However, there is a chance the Englishman could return as early as this Friday night - which would be two-and-a-half weeks - when the Raiders face the Warriors in Christchurch, depending on how he's tracking in the coming days in New Zealand.
For the first two rounds Hosking has started ahead of Whitehead and put in sensational performances, scoring a try and an assist in each Canberra win over the Knights and Tigers, and averaging over 100 metres.
Hosking said whatever Canberra coach Ricky Stuart decided on when and where Whitehead returned, he appreciated the invaluable leadership boost the veteran could provide the Raiders and was happy to go back to the bench if needed.
"He's going to come straight back in the side, whether he's starting or on the bench, or I am," Hosking said.
"I'm sure Ricky will choose the best thing for the team and we'll both roll with that.
"We're not selfish people and whatever is best for the team is what we'll do and we'll be happy to do."
The 27-year-old's superb ability under the high ball has proven to be a dangerous weapon with halfback Jamal Fogarty's kicking game, and Hosking revealed it was part of his game he focused on while at the Panthers.
"It was something I honed in on last year at Penrith," Hosking said.
"It actually never came to fruition in the game for me. It's unlikely for me to come down with those balls, but I'm very happy to be doing that, and making highlight reels, because I never really do."
At the Panthers, Hosking also gained some experience training at centre and said that had given him some extra versatility at the Raiders.
When Sebastian Kris came off with a failed head injury assessment against the Tigers, it saw Hosking shift into that role with ease, even if only temporarily.
"Last year I got a bit of experience there and played a few games at centre," he said.
"Learning off guys like Stephen Crichton and Izack Tago, they're two of the best in the game."
Stuart said after Saturday's win he didn't enjoy the "uncomfortable" part of his job that comes with having some players miss out on selection each week, but he made no apologies for the Raiders boasting some serious depth this season.
And the impressive additions of Hosking and lock Morgan Smithies have only added to the selection headache, especially with Corey Horsburgh available again after suspension and Whitehead's return imminent.
"Zac and Morgan, both have shown in the last two games that they've made us a better team," Stuart said.
"I don't enjoy the decision - it makes me uncomfortable because I know first-hand what it's like and secondly they're all my mates, and I don't want to let anyone down.
"But that's the job and the Canberra Raiders are allowed to have depth. We're allowed to have more than 17 good players."
Friday: New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders, 6pm in Christchurch.
