The best plan for the Murray Darling Basin is clear

Under pressure from Victoria and NSW, the Commonwealth in 2017 auspiced a report into water recovery by Ernst & Young. It found by implementing efficiency projects, the 450GL of physical water for the Plan's Upwater program could have been recovered by 2024, without the need for buybacks, and with a neutral or positive socioeconomic benefit. But politics saw Victoria and NSW shelving the projects anyway, despite their popularity with irrigators, along with the report.