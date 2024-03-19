The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

This week's movies: Nunsploitation, more Ghostbusting and malevolent missives

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated March 19 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christspiracy (M, 106 minutes)

This documentary from filmmakers Kip Andersen and Kameron Waters explores links between veganism and religion and asks the question "Is there a spiritual way to kill an animal?" The filmmakers travelled from Rome to Jerusalem to Oxford to India. Contains mature themes, animal cruelty and occasional coarse language.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.