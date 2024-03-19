This week's movies: Nunsploitation, more Ghostbusting and malevolent missives

This documentary from filmmakers Kip Andersen and Kameron Waters explores links between veganism and religion and asks the question "Is there a spiritual way to kill an animal?" The filmmakers travelled from Rome to Jerusalem to Oxford to India. Contains mature themes, animal cruelty and occasional coarse language.
In the latest instalment in the franchise, the Spengler family returns to the New York City firehouse where it all started to team up with the remaining original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.
Cecilia (Sydney Sweeney, who also co-produced) has been of devout faith ever since she nearly died at the age of 12. She is warmly welcomed to a convent in the beautiful Italian countryside and offered a new role. But after Cecila takes her vows, strange things start happening, not the least of which is she discovers she is pregnant, despite never having engaged in the activity that would bring that about.
Based on a true story, this mystery comedy follows two neighbours in an English seaside town in the 1920s: conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and fellow residents receive wicked letters full of profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime and there's a national uproar. However, as the town's women - led by police officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) - begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss.
