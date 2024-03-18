Have you seen 12-year-old Keagan Hull?

NSW police are calling on the public to help authorities find to 12-year-old boy who went missing from the Queanbeyan area on Monday.
Keagan Hull was last seen at a home on Christopher Crescent, Queanbeyan, at about 3.15pm on Monday.
He is described as having a Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, grey shorts and black shoes.
Monaro Police District officers are making inquiries to locate him. Authorities believe Keagan remains in the Queanbeyan area.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Keagan's welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information is urged to contact local Queanbeyan Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. Police ask the public to not report information via NSW Police social media pages.
