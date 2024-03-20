Tilting at windmills a lame bid for relevance

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
A couple of weeks ago, during a run of sunny, breezy weather, the price of electricity actually went into negative territory in NSW as wind and solar kicked in.
I discovered this on a fascinating website, OpenNEM, which tracks national energy market data, including where the power comes from - solar, wind, hydro, coal and gas - the emissions it produces, and its value at any given point. It's become a bit addictive, regularly checking to see where most of the power has come from.
It was heartening seeing renewables - especially rooftop solar - generating so much power during the day when conditions were favourable.
Solar's peak was especially high last Tuesday, the same day shadow energy minister Ted O'Brien appeared on the ABC's 7.30 to spruik the Coalition's push for nuclear energy. O'Brien made the mistake of trying to mansplain to Sarah Ferguson (is there a more patronising expression than "Let me unpack this"?) why his party thought nuclear was the way to go. It was painful to watch.
He fumbled through awkward questions about cost. Questions about the fact it takes the US, with its established nuclear energy industry, 19 years to build a reactor. Questions about the Coalition's intentions to keep coal in the energy mix. Every attempt by Ted to "unpack it" ended up in a ditch.
This question from Ferguson on Bill Gates's enthusiasm for nuclear, cited repeatedly by the Coalition, was when things really went bad for poor old Ted: "I asked Bill Gates, on this program, whether Australia should be involved in nuclear energy, and this was his answer: 'Australia doesn't need to get engaged on this. Australia should aggressively take advantage of Australia's natural endowment to do solar and wind. That's clear-cut and beneficial to Australia.'"
By the end of the interview, the shadow minister was a shadow of his former self.
"He ended up looking like he'd been through a woodchipper," said a mate watching from Hobart.
News from the Australian Energy Market that electricity prices were not going to be hiked next year, and would even start to come down, will make the Coalition's nuclear pitch even harder to sell.
Most energy experts agree the cost of setting up nuclear power in Australia will be borne by consumers, that it would likely be the mid-2040s when a reactor would finally come on line.
Peter Dutton keeps calling for a mature discussion on nuclear energy.
There's nothing mature about dismissing the work of the CSIRO, our peak scientific body, just because its research shows renewables are cheaper than coal and nuclear.
There's nothing mature about Ted O'Brien ignoring the advice of one of the world's most successful business operators and nuclear energy champions, Bill Gates, who says Australia doesn't need to go down that expensive path.
And skipping from hailing theoretical small modular reactors one week to large-scale reactors the next is all over the shop.
The whole push seems to be a Quixotic attempt at relevance, a guileless opposition tilting at windmills.
If you've ever marvelled at how the drivers of refrigerated semi-trailers back their rigs into supermarket loading docks, you'd be amazed by the skill and co-ordination required to reverse park a cruise ship into a tight spot at one of the busiest ports in South-East Asia.
It was a highlight for passengers as we docked at Jakarta's Tanjung Priok yesterday, assisted by two tugs. A slow U-turn at first, followed by reversing into the dock at the cruise terminal.
But for me, as fascinating as that was, the sense of history was even more exciting.
This was where the Dutch established its spice trade in the town they called Batavia in 1619.
Watching the contemporary loading and unloading of containers, I tried to imagine the place when the masts of the Dutch East Indiamen, as the sailing ships were known, dominated the skyline.
At first they moored offshore, in the outer harbour, their cargoes transferred by small boats. This was costly and time-consuming so in 1877, work began on a new harbour that could load and unload ships directly at the shore, making the port competitive with Singapore.
A good few hours were spent watching containers being unloaded from ships and lifted onto a procession of trucks in a process that was the model of efficiency.
Tanjung Priok is a marvel in its own right, and my stateroom's veranda offers a ringside seat.
But I must tear myself away and venture into Jakarta itself, one of the world's megacities on the most densely populated islands on earth. Wish me luck.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Is nuclear energy a realistic option for Australia? Would you be comfortable living near a nuclear reactor? Have you installed rooftop solar and, if so, how much are you saving? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The cost of sending a letter in Australia is set to jump by 25 per cent. Australia Post's proposal to increase stamp prices has progressed with no objection from the consumer watchdog. It means the cost of an ordinary small letter will rise from $1.20 to $1.50 in the change slated for April 3, subject to the process being finalised.
- The Princess of Wales has been spotted out in public a week after apologising for editing a family photo. Kate and Prince William were filmed by a member of the public shopping near their home in Windsor on March 16.
- The easternmost point of mainland Australia, the soaring cliffs of Cape Byron, have been renamed to the traditional Aboriginal place name Walgun following a proposal submitted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service. Julian Rocks, a cluster of small rocky islands off the coast of Byron Bay, has also been renamed Nguthungulli in the dual-name proposal.
THEY SAID IT: "Every dollar spent on nuclear is one less dollar spent on clean renewable energy and one more dollar spent on making the world a comparatively dirtier and a more dangerous place, because nuclear power and nuclear weapons go hand in hand." - Mark Z. Jacobson
YOU SAID IT: Imagine the respect Clive Palmer would earn if he spent his millions on worthwhile projects rather than vanity projects like theme parks, Titanic replicas and politics.
Jennifer writes: "Thanks for the wonderful reminders of big ships on which I travelled as a tiny child and joyful trips on trains for holiday camps. I still prefer to travel by train or boat than by car or plane. Living near water most of my life kept the salty smells, sights, sounds and feel of the sea fresh, including regular ferry trips, our little fishing boat and many years married to a Navy man. A trip on a replica Titanic has no appeal at all, especially given the fate of the original Titanic, not to mention the nature of this owner. A great pity he seems not to have learned to help others with his wealth, instead inflating his ego so it keeps pace with his body."
"I would not spend hard-earned dollars to travel on such a reminder of the ill-fated original," writes Elaine. "Such bad taste and a totally tragic waste of money that could be used in so many useful causes. Yes there needs to be a cap on political donations plus transparency and an emphasis on honesty about what they can provide if elected, but I guess that is just wishful thinking. Big thanks for a must-read Echidna and its enlightening articles."
Lorraine writes: "Clive Palmer's antics make me cringe - and besides, his make-believe Titanic would be sure to sink!"
"There is something magical about steam train locomotives," writes Arthur. "I do not know why such large smoke-billowing steel monsters attract such reverence but it is worldwide. I just love to see and admire them. I was happy to pay a large fare ($1 per kilometre) for a ride on the one which came to Armidale last year. I am not sure if I would want a ride on a replica of Titanic unless I could see the pistons oscillating up and down and the giant crankshaft spinning. I agree there should be a cap on political donations. I suggest the cap should be one cent even though Clive Palmer may have learnt the hard way that the power of the mighty dollar has its limitations."
Geoff writes: "It's a imperious idea for Clive to build his ship. On its maiden voyage he can be magnanimous by inviting just two guests to travel with him. The terrific trio of Palmer, Putin and Trump could have the whole ship to themselves and we can all contribute to a GoFundMe appeal for the largest iceberg we can find."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.