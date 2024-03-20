Tilting at windmills a lame bid for relevance

Jennifer writes: "Thanks for the wonderful reminders of big ships on which I travelled as a tiny child and joyful trips on trains for holiday camps. I still prefer to travel by train or boat than by car or plane. Living near water most of my life kept the salty smells, sights, sounds and feel of the sea fresh, including regular ferry trips, our little fishing boat and many years married to a Navy man. A trip on a replica Titanic has no appeal at all, especially given the fate of the original Titanic, not to mention the nature of this owner. A great pity he seems not to have learned to help others with his wealth, instead inflating his ego so it keeps pace with his body."