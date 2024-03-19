Woman drowns despite surfers' desperate rescue attempt at Pebbly Beach

A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Pebbly Beach, on the South Coast.
About 1.15pm on Tuesday, emergency services were called to the beach at North Durras, around 29km north-east of Batemans Bay, and found the woman unconscious in the water.
Two surfers managed to drag the woman onto their boards and commenced CPR, before the Westpac helicopter winched her to the shore.
Paramedics continued CPR however, the woman died at the scene. While she hasn't been formally identified, it's believed she is in her 40s.
Officers from the South Coast police district will prepare a report for the NSW Coroner.
While this drowning death is not recorded as within the summer period, it is the third drowning nationally in the past week after two people - a man and a woman - were pulled from the water at a beach south of Perth on Friday.
The Royal Life Saving summer drowning toll recorded 99 drowning deaths across Australia between December 1, 2023 and February 29, 2024. This was a 10 per cent increase on the 90 drowning deaths recorded in the previous summer.
