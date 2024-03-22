The Canberra Times
The Federal Golf Club housing development is just plain wrong

By Letters to the Editor
March 23 2024 - 5:30am
The proposed Federal Golf Course housing development has come under fire on several fronts. Picture supplied
As a long standing member of Federal Golf Club I awoke from the general torpor of COVID to realise I had not properly understood what was being done to my course in the name of "saving" it. In short, it is being mutilated.

