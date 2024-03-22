The Federal Golf Club housing development is just plain wrong

As a long standing member of Federal Golf Club I awoke from the general torpor of COVID to realise I had not properly understood what was being done to my course in the name of "saving" it. In short, it is being mutilated.
Two fairways are to be sacrificed to a luxury housing estate for what will amount to chump change for the club when all the change-of-use expenses have been deducted.
Apart from the habitat loss for the gang-gangs who live in the designated area, there is no room to properly refigure the course since the geniuses who devised this plan surrendered the extra land we had back to the government.
A much better plan was disallowed due to last-minute interventions in the past.
I implore the planning department to disallow this plan. We have some very good brains among the club membership, many with proven sound business acumen.
We can and should find another way, even if we struggle.
The proposed development at the Federal Golf Club at Red Hill will see nesting trees of the endangered gang-gang cockatoo felled and the development encroaching right up to their habitat.
The development will also impact the remaining kangaroo population on the Red Hill Reserve, numbers having now been decimated to where visitors search in vain for a sighting.
So the Barr government, which is so vociferous about protecting the now critically endangered earless dragon lizard, to which end it claims the kangaroos have to be sacrificed, is quite prepared to allow a development to put another endangered species at very real risk. I guess it all comes down to money as usual and the environment comes up a poor last.
When did this government ever require developers in new suburbs or developments to build into their development wildlife corridors to allow the free movement of native fauna? No, it is far easier to allocate some $400,000 to get rid of the kangaroos. It is time this government was removed to allow more considered planning in this city that takes account of the needs of all our native species, fauna and flora.
As an ex-teacher I feel for today's young teachers. They are required to meet the complex needs of every student whilst managing the dynamics of a class of 25.
We need the whole village to educate, not just the classroom teacher.
I applaud those who strive for a fully funded educational utopia.
Yes, some parents can make choices to privately fund additional services.
Those who can't afford to do so - just like with medical, dental, housing, and mental health services - are subject to the will of the government of the day elected by us and funded by us the taxpayers.
Andrew Barr's reported comments to CEDA ("Federal spend 'essential' for revenue-restrained ACT - Barr", March 14) are another attempt to direct ACT voters' attention away from his government's lack of performance.
The key fact is the ACT government effectively receives additional money from the Commonwealth government to compensate for the characteristics of the ACT economy, including the absence of a mining industry and the ACT's inability under the constitution to tax the Commonwealth.
The ACT's share of GST and related payments is calculated in the same way as all the states (except Western Australia, but that is another story) and the Northern Territory.
Hence, the ACT government's high taxes - arguably the highest in Australia - are deliberate choices by the current ACT Labor/Green government.
The leadup to October's ACT election will be a good opportunity for Canberrans to consider whether a future ACT government could provide essential services, be inclusive and environmentally responsible without Canberrans paying eye-watering rates and rents.
James Allan (Letters, March 13), in reference to Israel, says that "its propaganda is often regurgitated without even the most superficial examination". But then, when he says that "Israel's military campaign is against the civilian population of Gaza", he's repeating the same superficial allegation he makes about others.
Israel's campaign isn't against the civilians, but Hamas, which has deliberately placed themselves amidst the civilian buildings, in their schools, residences, hospitals, etc, with military people, weapons, bases and infrastructure. According to the rules of engagement, when the military knowingly carry out such tactics, the normal protections afforded to the civilian population no longer operate.
Obviously, Hamas use the population as a shield to protect themselves and as a continual propaganda exercise, not caring if they are injured or die.
With such blatant abuses of the Gazan population, Israel is trying to avoid civilian casualties, often at risk to itself. It has made thousands of phone calls, sent text messages, and dropped leaflets to alert civilians.
I see expensive advertisements in the paper, and in the form of postcards at the cinema, for "Snow" Recital Hall events. These events are taking place in a hall gifted to the Canberra Girls Grammar school, thus providing the school with not only an exceptional school hall, but a source of ongoing revenue.
In the light of reports public school students in the ACT are falling behind in their reading for lack of suitable support teachers in the area I find it repugnant the federal government provides substantial financial support to a school with the resources of Canberra Girls Grammar.
I see no prospect of a similar donation to the public schools of the ACT. I see no reason for the taxpayer to add to the war-chest of rich private schools.
How a multi-story carpark appeared in the Parliamentary Zone in the first place is anyone's guess.
Seeing it grow each day like topsy on Kings Avenue right next to the far more logical stage 2A alternative route for the Kings Avenue light rail is a macabre joke on us all.
The fact that a multi-story carpark is deemed high priority for the east side of the Parliamentary zone is proof that the Commonwealth Avenue route has faulty logic.
Marion and Walter Griffin, God bless them, would surely be turning over in their graves.
Signs for wineries offering cellar door wine-tastings and bottle sales are found on various peripheral Canberra roads and surrounding NSW.
The maroon-coloured signs are similar in format to standard road signage.
Being officially installed, the signs would appear to normalise the roadside supply of alcohol, an implied assent at odds with government guidelines discouraging drink-driving.
On the eyes of young people - be they of driving age, teens or children - the signs might suggest that alcohol drinking is, despite what oldies may say, a normal activity to be enjoyed anywhere, anytime (normalisation). Just one for the road?
It seems Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will go to any lengths to push his case for nuclear energy. This includes a groundless attack on the CSIRO regarding its research on energy prices.
A recent CSIRO report showed that by 2030 the cost of nuclear energy would be much higher than coal or renewables.
Renewables are by far the cheapest option. This includes the cost of upgrading transmission lines.
What are Dutton's real reasons for attempting to discredit these findings?
Climate change and energy spokesman Ted O'Brien himself admits the Coalition's plan is to keep using coal for our energy needs until nuclear is up and running in many years' time.
Pushing the nuclear barrow is clearly a delaying tactic to stall the shift to clean energy.
Gosh Mark Sproat (Letters, March 22), on your (and Mr Dutton's) premise all of us who have come to this country since 1788 should pack up and leave.
Convicts, settlers, migrants, refugees, we are all made up of people who "do not have anything in common with Australia", the country of the First Nations people.
In reality we are one of the most multicultural people on the planet and share quite a mix of religions, languages and social beliefs. Since World War II we have reached out to refugees from many countries and they have enriched our nation.
