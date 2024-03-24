The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Public Eye

The Finance department's 'personality' aesthetic

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
March 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you thought Department of Finance officials learnt their lesson after that famously awkward recruitment video, you thought wrong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.