The Finance department's 'personality' aesthetic

If you thought Department of Finance officials learnt their lesson after that famously awkward recruitment video, you thought wrong.
Designed to spruik its graduate program, the 2017 "Game Changers" campaign instead sent Finance viral for its severe bureaucratic cringe, and coined the iconic "paleo pear and banana bread" reference.
But now, it's time to talk about Finance's "'personality' dots".
In a document uploaded to the Freedom of Information log, bemused graphic artists appear to have been forced to explain their strategy for sprucing up dry government reports.
The 33-page Corporate Identity Style Guide provides a reference point for the agency's visual branding, including fonts, colours and imagery.
It explains that the primary feature of the aesthetic are the so-called personality dots.
"You will see the dots as either a subtle design element in their own right, or magnified to showcase our people and our work," the guide reads.
There's no further explanation of what constitutes a personality dot in the remaining 32 pages, though there really ought to be. (Public Eye couldn't join the dots on that.)
Triangles are also a key feature of Finance's visual identity, not because they are a safe and reliable staple of corporate design, but because they "are a reference to [the department's] dynamic organisation and the many different ways we connect".
"Used together, the dots and triangles represent our people working together to achieve organisational outcomes," the report states.
No attempt is made to explain this assertion, but then again, perhaps that is a blessing.
In another amusing twist, one slide features a declaration that, "Our people are an integral part of our corporate identity", just above an image of a person whose face has been redacted by an FOI officer.
Steven Kennedy will continue on as Treasury boss after Jim Chalmers made the announcement on March 14 in a pre-budget speech.
Though we reported it at the time, the speech contains a few Easter eggs for public servants, which are worth a second look.
Firstly the Treasurer made sure to flex his ministerial might, leaving no doubt that he was the one in charge of his department.
"I'm really pleased to let you know that I've asked the Prime Minister to recommend to the Governor-General that Steven be reappointed for another five years, when his current term expires in September," he said.
This is how reappointment generally works, if you're a minister with sway. Those with less power, have less say.
Formally, the process is that the Prime Minister & Cabinet secretary consults the minister and the Australian Public Service Commission head, and then reports back to the PM.
The Treasurer did add, "this is the PM's call ... and I'm grateful he's sought my view".
Dr Chalmers and PM&C boss Glyn Davis also know each other well - the Treasurer worked for the top bureaucrat at a time.
He went on to say he had "inherited the Treasury Secretary" from his Liberal predecessor Josh Frydenberg, and praised Mr Kennedy's service to "both sides of politics with diligence and distinction".
And, Dr Chalmers congratulated the secretary on recently becoming a first-time grandparent, saying, "'Pop' and 'Secretary' - are two very auspicious titles."
Another tax office boss is stepping down, opening up a nice six-digit salary opportunity.
Second Commissioner Ramez Katf has chosen not to continue on in the agency after his 7-year term concludes on April 30, 2024.
The new tax office boss, Rob Heferen, shared the news with staff on March 19.
"The importance of Ramez's work and dedication to the ATO cannot be overstated," Mr Heferen wrote, in an email seen by Public Eye.
"His highly effective and strategic leadership has been vital to Australia's well-functioning tax, super and registry systems, especially in a rapidly changing digital landscape."
He had kind words for Mr Katf, and passed on commendations from former agency heads Chris Jordan and Michael D'Ascenzo as well.
Mr Katf is apparently considering "a range of public sector opportunities" to pursue.
The Public Service Commission has turned its eye on the Home Affairs department for its next report card.
The commission revived capability reviews last year, to provide frank and fearless assessments of areas for improvement.
The reviews don't shy away from telling it how it is, albeit in diplomatic language.
The previous round found Treasury could come off a bit, well, "arrogant and dismissive".
The Public Service Commission was itself told to get it together and be more authoritative in a review last year, while Infrastructure heard that it might be "too nice" to actually tackle tough issues with staff.
The reviews are contracted out to former public servants, with input from one or two current ones.
Home Affairs' capability review isn't due to be released until the end of 2024, but it should be one to look out for.
It will be a significant test for Stephanie Foster, who was shuffled into the top job after Mike Pezzullo was sacked last year, ending his near-decade career as a secretary.
Who the commission picks to lead the inquiries will also be an interesting statement, but it hasn't published any contracts for the job yet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.