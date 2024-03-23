The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Tell me what you learnt': Berry's call to Raiders as lake venue opens

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 23 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry stands on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin and declares she is open to talking stadiums with Canberra Raiders power brokers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.