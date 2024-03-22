Is this the answer to Canberra's stadium woes? Raiders get special tour of $628m venue

Canberra Raiders powerbrokers have been given a peak behind the curtains at a construction site which could have all the answers to the capital's stadium problems.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner, chairman Dennis Richardson and board members visited to the Te Kaha stadium site on Friday just hours before the Green Machine's clash against the New Zealand Warriors.
They were given an all-access tour of the roofed $628 million stadium in Christchurch, which is on track to open by 2026 after more than a decade of planning, consultation and funding.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry was made aware of the Raiders' trip as the government continues to weigh up its options for a venue revamp 15 years after first flagging the need to replace Canberra Stadium.
Raiders officials were given a tour by Te Keha Stadium project manager Kent Summerfield, who detailed the vision for the 30,000-seat venue, the timeline and the work being done by Australian-based stadium construction experts Besix Watpac.
It was an eye-opening experience for the Raiders, who have been patiently waiting for the government to make decisions while stadiums across Australia and New Zealand get major upgrades.
Furner believes Te Kaha can help create the blueprint to solve Canberra's continual delays and uncertainty.
"The presentation by the Christchurch City Council was really, really encouraging and enlightening," Furner said.
"They've gone through a lot of similar stuff that we have given they're a similar-sized city and they have similar weather patterns. There are so many similarities.
"To see the scale of their project, how they funded it and how it's going to lift the centre of the city is amazing. It's a multipurpose facility ... it's going to be great to see it open and it does show what we can do in Canberra."
The Raiders played the Warriors at the old Rugby League Park in Christchurch, which sits just outside the city centre. It has a capacity of 17,000 and is predominantly used for Super Rugby fixtures after the 2011 earthquake destroyed major infrastructure in Christchurch.
Construction on a new stadium finally started last year and after initial controversy about the size and location, it is viewed as a key part of adding vibrancy to the city.
Many are still of the view Canberra's new stadium also needs to be in the city, but ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr made a captain's call to kibosh his own city vision to instead nominate a new site in Bruce as the preferred location.
It effectively puts the government's planning back to square one given a new stadium at Bruce was first raised in 2009 as part of Barr's initial project.
Now the issue is set to be thrust back on to the political table at the ACT election this year, with Labor keen to push ahead at Bruce, the Liberals to nominate city as their preferred spot and the Greens likely to push a new stadium further down the agenda.
The lack of action - apart from seven feasibility studies over 15 years - became a talking point this week after Raiders coach Ricky Stuart described the delays as "absolute crap" when an overpowering stench took the shine of his team's round-two win.
The fact the Raiders are now playing just down the road from what will be the newest stadium in New Zealand and Australia was salt in the wounds for the Green Machine and Canberra sporting fans.
Furner, however, is keen to keep working with the government and push the plans forward as soon as possible. The latest government timeline suggests a new stadium worth at least $500 million will be built in Bruce by 2033.
"We'd love to work with the government to get that solution. So would all of the hirers," Furner said.
"This is not just about now, it's about setting Canberra up for the next 50 years. I know it's a big one-off expense, but it's a massive investment in the capital city of Australia.
"We've got to keep fighting for it just like these guys did in Christchurch. It's risen out the ashes of the earthquake and it's going to bring the community together. Not just the city of Christchurch, but the regional areas."
Berry earlier this week dismissed the idea of having a roof on a new stadium in Canberra, citing the "hundreds of millions' in extra costs and claiming the city's sporting fans were "pretty tough" and enduring bitterly cold nights "were part of the memories".
That might be true for some. But the stance was met with a sharp rebuke from fans, who tolerate the cold because they have to, not because they enjoy it.
"It's almost insulting for Yvette Berry to suggest that Canberrans 'enjoy' sitting out in the cold," one fan said.
"Any stadium built out in Bruce without a roof would be a complete waste of money, and as much as it pains me to say - if that's the only option then they shouldn't bother building one at all."
It's understood the roof at Christchurch added about $100 million to the overall price tag. Given the Te Kaha project had to also spend more than $100 million on earthquake-associated construction costs (which wouldn't be needed in Canberra), the same design would cost the ACT $530 million for a 30,0000-seat stadium with a roof.
A roof is considered a key part of the puzzle for the stadium being a multi-use facility. Concerts and touring acts prefer venues protected from the elements when scheduling their trips. Having no roof effectively rules Canberra out of concerts or big shows from April to August, and any other night it rains.
Part of the frustration about Berry and Barr's dismissal of certain stadium aspects is the lack of evidence to back up their claims. Barr once even claimed the stadium was a $1 billion folly - almost double the government's own cost projections - before backtracking.
The Christchurch project is known as the Te Kaha Stadium. "The name Te Kaha is rooted in resilience," the stadium's website says.
"Te Kaharoa, meaning enduring strength, was gifted by Ngai Tuahuriri to name the land where Te Kaha stands as a symbol of our region's past and future."
There is a push for the government to adopt a similar approach to give the Canberra stadium project greater meaning rather than just benefitting Canberrans.
The "national stadium" has been one named regularly used in conversations with the federal government given the stadium - which could host rectangular sports and concerts - would showcase the capital to Australia and the world.
The Christchurch City Council is picking up $NZ483 million of the bill, with the New Zealand government to contribute $NZ220 million. It has been reported 77 per cent of the 30,000 submissions sent to the council were in favour of the project, even with a rate rise flagged to help cover the costs.
The Australian federal government is waiting for a proposal from the ACT government to discuss funding options for the stadium, but a precedent has already been set in Tasmania.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed a total of $305 million to Tasmania last year for stadium projects. That was divvied up with $240 million for a new AFL venue in Hobart, and $65 million to Launceston.
The ACT government would be looking for a similar split for a new rectangular stadium and upgrades to Manuka Oval. So if the cost of a roofed, 30,000-seat stadium similar to Christchurch was $530 million, the ACT government bill would be $290 million after taking at the federal contribution.
