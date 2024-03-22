The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Is this the answer to Canberra's stadium woes? Raiders get special tour of $628m venue

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Raiders powerbrokers have been given a peak behind the curtains at a construction site which could have all the answers to the capital's stadium problems.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.