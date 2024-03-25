Kangaroos, even in great numbers, are not an invasive species

The ACT State of Environment 2023 report was recently tabled in the ACT Legislative Assembly. I am not sure if it was typo or if perhaps the ACT government, and its agencies, really do love to hate eastern grey kangaroos (EGK), but it had the EGK listed as an invasive species. By very definition an invasive species is a non-native that colonises an area and causes harm. I am not sure that an eastern grey kangaroo that has lived on this land for millions of years, and is an important part of Australia's ecosystem fits that category. One glaringly obvious species they were reluctant to include in this list was humans. Perhaps this one was missed in the drafting.