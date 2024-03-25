The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Kangaroos, even in great numbers, are not an invasive species

By Letters to the Editor
March 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT State of the Environment Report 2023 includes eastern grey kangaroos as an "invasive species". Kangaroos have inhabited this continent - and no other - for millions of years. It is not they who are the "invasive species". For politicians and scientists to claim this indicates a profound lack of understanding of the term "invasive species". Primary school children would be embarrassed to get this wrong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.