Canberra's most devoted gardener?

Spinach needs to grow in cool and cold weather or it goes to seed. It's delicious - much sweeter and with a quite different texture than the silverbeet we Australians have been calling spinach for the past 200 years or so, because it is also green but survives Australian summers, except in the most arid areas, where early colonial gourmets had to make to with pumpkin tendrils for their summer greens before the advent of frozen peas. Grow spinach quickly to get a good crop, with old hen manure and plenty of water.