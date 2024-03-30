The Canberra Times
Canberra's most devoted gardener?

Jackie French
By Jackie French
March 31 2024 - 5:30am
Spring snares almost everyone into dreaming they will actually become a gardener this year. They buy a pot of basil, a punnet of tomatoes, a dozen petunia plants and some parsley...most of which die before their owner remembers to plant them. That is how garden centres make money- repeat customers.

