We're the bad drivers who will only breed more bad drivers

She says Israel is not the same as the Jewish people, but for the vast majority of Jews around the world, Zionism is an integral part of their Judaism. Again, when she says, not all Jews support the defunding of UNRWA, the elected representatives of the community do, as do the vast majority of Jews. This is not only because of the established links between Hamas and UNRWA, but also because UNRWA schools incite hatred of Israel, while UNRWA perpetuates Palestinians' refugee status and by uniquely including all descendants, adds to their number, to wield as a political weapon against Israel, rather than solving the refugee problem, as is done for every other refugee population.