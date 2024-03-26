The Canberra Times
We're the bad drivers who will only breed more bad drivers

By Letters to the Editor
March 27 2024 - 5:30am
We all have the responsibility to keep our roads safe. Picture by Karleen Minney
No, Mary Taylor (Letters, March 24), we don't have to change our roads to make driving safer for everyone. We need to change the way our young people learn to drive. Under the current arrangements, mums and dads and whoever else train the next generation merely pass on all their own bad driving habits. I regularly get overtaken by L-platers, and speed limits don't seem to apply to P-platers. How about some proper driving instruction, undertaken by professional driving instructors?

