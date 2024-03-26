Red wine and McNuggets the secret to Rapana's NRL longevity

At 34, Jordan Rapana is aging like a fine wine for the Canberra Raiders - which makes sense after he revealed the secret to his longevity ahead of his 200th NRL game for the Green Machine this weekend.
"Two glasses of red and a 20-nugget meal from McDonalds," Rapana joked.
"I pinch myself every single day," he added. "To still be able to run around at 34, playing at fullback too, I'm really blessed and grateful.
"To be able to play 200 games for this club with so many wonderful players and legends of the game and have my name alongside them, it is a massive honour and privilege."
In reflecting on his journey in Canberra, Rapana was appreciative of the unplanned sliding doors moment that landed him back in league after he left the Gold Coast Titans in 2008 to go on a Mormon mission, then pursue rugby union.
Initially he had moved to the capital in 2013 to play with the Brumbies after being axed by the Western Force, and before the Raiders called he was lining up for the Royals in John I Dent Cup while working as a barman and security guard to make ends meet. In 2014, he made his Raiders debut and hasn't looked back.
"Me coming to the Brumbies, and Josh Dugan and that drinking on the roof and getting sacked was an opportunity for me that I was in the right place at the right time," Rapana said.
"I'm just a cruiser, I just roll with it. If you were to say to me in 10 years' time I'd have played 200 games for the Raiders and played for my country, I'd probably laugh at you back then.
"But it's not just me making the most of the opportunity, I owe a lot to the club, especially Stick [coach Ricky Stuart] for showing faith in me."
Rapana explained that his improved fitness with a full pre-season training at fullback for the Raiders has helped him be able to keep making gut-busting runs each week, as well as recover in time for the next game.
The Raiders are only entering round four, but already Rapana has emerged as one of the keys to their successful start, where Canberra sit third on the NRL ladder.
Rapana has approached every game fulfilling that rugby league cliche to leave nothing in the tank, shoring up their improved defence and adding value in attack scoring two tries.
Though retirement rumours swirl in the final year of Rapana's contract at the Raiders, his performance has him - and possibly even club bosses - believing he's still got more to give.
"I'll never say never, but all it takes at my age is one serious injury and that's me done. So as long as I can stay injury-free and perform well enough, why not go another year," he said.
Rapana doesn't want to take his foot off the pedal against the Sharks either, plotting a trademark Raiders ambush when they head to the Shire.
"The most important thing to make [my milestone] as memorable as possible is to get that win," he said.
"They're coming off a loss so they'll be fired up and have a big crowd there. We'd love to upset the party."
Sunday: Cronulla Sharks v Canberra Raiders, Shark Park, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Zac Hosking, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Nick Cotric, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Corey Horsburgh.
Sharks squad: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Kayal Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Tom Hazelton, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Oregon Kaufusi, 11. Siosifa Talakai, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Cam McInnes (c). Interchange: 14. Daniel Atkinson, 15. Jack Williams, 16. Billy Burns, 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha. Reserves: 18. Jayden Berrell, 19. Blake Hosking, 20. Sam Stonestreet, 21. Niwhai Puru, 22. Max Bradbury.
