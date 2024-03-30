The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Moving to Canberra a 'dream come true' but skilled migrants face unique struggle

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
March 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Joyce Abcede, 40, and Bryan Aquino, 39, gave up a lot to move to Canberra from the Philippines last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am City reporter at The Canberra Times. I previously covered health for the masthead, and was a trainee before that. I have written on courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.