Record crowd sends message as Socceroos secure dominant win in Canberra

ACT sporting fans have sent a clear message to Football Australia with a record crowd turning out to watch the Socceroos defeat Lebanon at Canberra Stadium on Tuesday night.
The World Cup qualifier was the first international soccer game at the ground since 2019 and the Canberra faithful voted with their feet to highlight the desire for the national team to visit the capital more regularly.
The crowd of 25,023 was the highest for a soccer match at Canberra Stadium, eclipsing the 24,800 that attended a double-header featuring the Matildas during the 2000 Olympics.
The Socceroos were clinical in the second stanza, turning a 1-0 half-time lead into a commanding 5-0 win, with player of the match Craig Goodwin scoring a double.
The result virtually assures Australia a safe passage to the next round of World Cup qualification with two matches remaining in the current stage.
The real message, however, was sent off the pitch, with fans packing into Canberra Stadium for the clash.
ACT government officials have made clear their desire for the Matildas to come to town and Tuesday's crowd proved supporters will turn out in force to watch their national team.
Attendances have now eclipsed 18,000 in four of the past five matches at Canberra Stadium, with 18,563 watching the Socceroos defeat Nepal in their last trip to the capital in 2019.
Remarkably, Tuesday's match was hastily arranged at short notice after Lebanon were unable to host international fixtures due to conflict in the Middle East.
The game comes amid a gloomy back drop for soccer in the ACT, with Canberra United's future under a cloud.
Licence holders Capital Football finally broke their silence on Tuesday, with officials declaring new investment is required for the club to continue operating.
The bid for a men's A-League team is also dragging on, with uncertainty over when an investor will be locked in. The owner of the new side is slated to take over the women's team as well.
The Socceroos crowd, however, highlights the opportunities on offer for soccer in Canberra.
SOCCEROOS 5 (Kusini Yengi 2'; Bassel Jradi OG 47'; Craig Goodwin 48', 81'; John Iredale 68') bt LEBANON 0. Crowd 25,023 at Canberra Stadium.
