One of youth Olympian's victims 'expressly declined consent'

One of the four girls sexually abused by a Winter Youth Olympics skier "expressly declined consent" during the worst of the man's repeated crimes.
"I've never done this before, can we stop?" that victim told the "persistent" offender.
Benjamin Wynn, who represented Australia at the 2020 games, disregarded what multiple "reluctant" victims said and wanted when he was an 18-year-old schoolboy and the girls were either 14 or 15.
Wearing a green polo top and squished into a small prison room, Benjamin Wynn appeared via audio-visual link to learn his fate on Wednesday in the NSW District Court.
He had previously admitted several charges, including multiple counts of sexual intercourse with a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
For those crimes, Wynn was handed a two-year prison sentence and a one-year non-parole period.
He was also ordered to serve a three-year community corrections order and complete 300 hours of community service.
"Yes, your honour," he responded when asked if he understood the sentence.
The 21-year-old committed his offences in the NSW Snowy Mountains region over several months in 2021. His case has been previously heard in Queanbeyan.
Judge Peter Whitford described Wynn as "still sexually, emotionally and psychologically immature and naive" at the time of his offending.
Despite the repetitive nature of the offending, the judge noted he did not believe Wynn had acted maliciously with the younger victims or to deliberately break the law.
He said the man's "immature process of reasoning" was "absolutely wrong, of course, and not any excuse for his conduct".
"But it does give important context, especially for an assessment of moral culpability," the judge said.
Judge Whitford said Wynn's character references described him as a young man "on top of the world at the time of his offending" and someone looked up to in his community.
Details of the offending have been previously revealed through court documents, including that Wynn ignored excuses being made by one 15-year-old girl who did not want to have sex.
That victim shook her head and repeatedly cried out in pain. Judge Whitford described Wynn using "some force and manipulation".
"He disregarded the victim's lack of consent," the judge said.
Another girl was described as "scared and uncomfortable" during one incident.
That girl previously told the court Wynn had left her with "grief, humiliation and heartache" and said the process of reporting the crime and going through the court process "has really destroyed me".
Wynn knew the ages of his victims and that 16 was the age of consent.
"He is genuinely remorseful," Judge Whitford said, citing the "shame and disgust" Wynn reportedly feels.
Judge Whitford said Wynn was in protective custody after he had twice been assaulted in prison and other inmates had attempted to extort him for money.
He does not have a criminal history and according to the judge, has strong strong prospects of rehabilitation.
Factoring in the time Wynn has already spent in custody, he will be eligible for parole in December. His community corrections order begins on Wednesday.
