Time to stop the harmful, anti-cyclist trench warfare

I wish to call out the thoughtless victim-blaming in Stephen Mugford's letter of March 26. Ms Alicia Jauregui died because a young man was allegedly driving well above the speed limit, causing him to cross to the other side of the road and not only take her life but forever destroy the lives of her loved ones. She did absolutely nothing to contribute to this awful situation.
For Mr Mugford to think now is the time to hold forth with these opinions demonstrates a clear and concerning lack of empathy. I personally choose to ride on several roads in the ACT because they are smoother, better maintained, are unlikely to have children, off-leash dogs and pedestrians with noise-proof earbuds suddenly stepping in front of me and causing another major injury, including a fractured hip.
Cyclists have every right to use the roads safely, without the risk of death due to dangerous drivers, or abuse simply because people don't want them there.
It is time for the anti-cyclist trench warfare to stop and for all to respectfully share our infrastructure.
That's no typo in the 2023 ACT State of the Environment Report. Invasive species are not restricted to introduced species. Overabundant native animals, such as kangaroos, are also pests. In the ACT, Eastern Grey Kangaroos are known to degrade our overall ecosystem health.
The 2021 Australia State of the Environment Report further documents that native species are listed threats for one-fifth of our precious threatened species. Grazing pressure from kangaroos and wallabies is the most prevalent threat across Australia.
The ACT State of the Environment Report is independently written and published by the Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment. It is a key document that speaks steadfastly for our environment and does not represent the views of the ACT government.
As we approach the 13th anniversary of the Canberra Services Club being razed by fire, the Kokoda Memorial statue and surrounding vegetation and structures fronting the Canberra Avenue site continue to deteriorate. While calls for action to relocate the statue remain unheeded, I can only wonder at the forbearance long shown by the high commissioner and staff from the Papua New Guinea High Commission here in Canberra.
Not only does the Canberra Services Club's neglect of the statue disrespect the memory of "fuzzy wuzzy angel" Raphael Oimbari OBE (who is depicted escorting wounded Australian Private George Whittington), also evident is a lack of respect by the RSL for our fellow Australians who served.
While both the Canberra Services Club and the RSL should hang their heads in collective shame for their inaction, the time is long overdue for the ACT government to step in and take this matter out of the hands of those who are so clearly unable to meet their obligations to properly honour those depicted in the Kokoda Memorial, and all that memorial represents.
The editorial of March 22 described Barnaby Joyce as "one of the LNP's most potent weapons of self-destruction", but one has doubts about this. Despite a number of such attempts, Barnaby is still with us, being his colourful self.
I reckon he gets a fail on "self-destruct". He has for instance attracted the attention of Ross Hudson (Letters, March 25) as hypocritical for telling others they are unfit for office, but he is just relying on his personal experience. The voters in his electorate will have the last say whether this atypical personality will be with us in the next Parliament. I suspect he will - at least he "makes a difference".
Sue Dyer (Letters, March 26) is presumably aligned with "believers in, and upholders of, a modern rights-based secular society", despite her forthright opposition to religious schools in the context of the proposed religious discrimination legislation.
According to the ABS, 64 per cent of Australian children are enrolled in government schools, 20 per cent in Catholic schools, and 16 per cent in other independent schools. That is, one in three parents in our society exercise their "rights" to send their children to a religious school.
Recent surveys show that in the case of Christian schools, parents choose Christian schools because they are pursuing Christian values and beliefs.
The current rights of religious schools are consistent with Article 18 of the constitution that guarantees everyone freedom "in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching".
It is unreasonable and impractical that people who have different beliefs should become part of a religious school community and there lobby for their beliefs. Being accepted for who they are is a different matter that realistically still requires respect for the religious environment.
We know that Shane Rattenbury has form when it comes to putting ideology and politics ahead of sound policy making: We are all suffering in various ways from his demand for a tram system.
We now have the suggestion of political interference in the work of the DPP's office, which Rattenbury denies. It was my sense that Anthony Williamson SC, having assumed the role of acting DPP following the controversial departure of his predecessor, had worked very effectively to restore confidence in that role.
Some observers might think that Williamson's appointment on a permanent basis would have been not only an appropriate reward for his efforts, but would also have contributed to the stability of and confidence in the ACT DPP's Office.
But Rattenbury tells us the ACT cabinet decided otherwise. Fine, so what about releasing the supporting documents on which the decision to appoint Victoria Engel SC, previously Deputy Director of the NT Office of Public Prosecutions, was made? Or is it to be the usual smoke and mirrors approach?
I am writing to express my thanks to the Canberra Hospital Emergency Department for the excellent treatment they provided to my wife last weekend. All the staff were cheerful and professional, the treatment provided was comprehensive and effective and the service very efficient.
I wrote two years ago about the excellent treatment I received when I was hospitalised; based now on two direct experiences I consider the community is very fortunate to have Canberra Hospital available to it.
As a Canberran of some 35 years, 16 of them spent in my much-loved heritage-listed suburb of Swinger Hill (named after the meticulous public servant who surveyed the original area) I was flabbergasted when, after a recent flooding took place in my laundry, taking three wonderful plumber heroes from Level Plumbing, to discover that Icon Water appears to believe that householders are responsible for improvements to sewerage on the public road, metres away from my property, i.e., the installation of a "riser".
Older suburbs such as Swinger Hill, as I understand, were not equipped with risers and many have their original terracotta pipes. All new ACT dwellings, again as I understand, have risers as part of standard sewerage.
It seems highly inequitable that Icon Water expects householders in older suburbs to pay somewhere around $5000 for a riser, located not on private property, but on the public road, all roads being owned by the ACT government.
When the plumber contacted Icon he was told that, as I further understand, that this "was a strata matter". I fail to see how this could be considered a strata matter, when it is sited on an ACT road, not on private property. When I contacted Icon Water I was given a case manager for my complaint and I can only hope it will receive sufficient media attention to make Icon management aware that older Canberra suburbs are worthy of respectful treatment, as are the elderly householders who live in them.
Having just returned from several months overseas I went to the local shopping centre, Lanyon Marketplace, and what am I greeted with? A car park now reduced in size by 50 per cent and another fast food/junk food takeaway, this time Hungry Jacks. Just what we needed as an addition to a small shopping centre that already has 12 fast food outlets.
At a time when Canberrans are urged to be active and healthy and help to reduce obesity, especially in younger people, we have yet another fast food/high fat food outlet.
And of course it's a drive through, further reducing patrons need to take one step in securing their next high fat fast food "meal".
Chief Minister gone missing? He also is Treasurer, and creative accounting seems to be his forte. The "Throsby Home of Football", starting cost $25 million escalating over time to a best guess currently at $50 million.
How about putting that on hold and magically diverting a couple of million to something which desperately needs funding for the future of the thousands of young girls' aspirations.
On Tuesday night, 25,000 of us turned out to watch what was always going to be a pretty ordinary international fixture. We all had a good chuckle, as the unruly scoreboard ratcheted from 4-0 to 8-0 to 12-0. Whoopsie.
For the far-sighted genius bosses at Football Australia and Australian Professional Leagues, here's what those 25,000 votes are saying. Add if you will, a men's team to the well-loved Canberra United. Don't even think about sacrificing the second for the first. We will never forgive you.
Margaret Lancaster and her class of bewildered clean-mouthed students ought to pick up Rooted, a history of foul language in Australia by Amanda Laugesen. Delicate ears may not approve but swearing has been part of of culture since the English first showed up and our relaxed approach to language has propelled us forward. More of it, I say!
The major flaw in Penny Graham's complaint against Inspector Travis Mills's quote (Letters, March 27) in which he was basically saying that "if a cycle path is an option, use it", ignores the fact that no matter the righteousness of her call for everyone to adhere to the road rules, that there is, and always will be, that 1 or 2 per cent of drivers who completely disregard them.
Why run the road lottery?
I agree with Franks Breglec's pessimism about nuclear power and the Canberra tram coming to fruition (Letters, March 27), but I take exception to his gloom about the Western Bulldogs ever winning a premiership (sic). Mate, we've won two in nearly 100 years of playing the game. We may have to wait until the second coming but the third flag is on the way.
On its news website the ABC asks why the tram is taking so long to build. The answer is because, like windmills, it is 19th century technology and a poor alternative to modern things like electric buses that can go anywhere on existing roads and everything that produces power on demand 24-7.
Gamblers are in search not of making money, though that is their story, they are in search of the feeling of being a winner, which is very pleasurable and also very addictive. On the matter of legislation, there is already legislation in place in the case of alcohol excess preventing sale of alcohol to people who are obviously intoxicated. It cannot be too hard to prevent sale of opportunities for gambling to people who are obviously addicted.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra.
