Time to stop the harmful, anti-cyclist trench warfare

By Letters to the Editor
Updated March 28 2024 - 6:30am, first published 5:30am
ACT Policing acting inspector Travis Mills speaks about the crash that killed a cyclist on Lady Denman Drive last week. Picture by Karleen Minney
ACT Policing acting inspector Travis Mills speaks about the crash that killed a cyclist on Lady Denman Drive last week. Picture by Karleen Minney

I wish to call out the thoughtless victim-blaming in Stephen Mugford's letter of March 26. Ms Alicia Jauregui died because a young man was allegedly driving well above the speed limit, causing him to cross to the other side of the road and not only take her life but forever destroy the lives of her loved ones. She did absolutely nothing to contribute to this awful situation.

