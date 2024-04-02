Be a smart cookie and take our recommendations on these ready-to-bake doughs

I'll admit it's not the first time I've bought Antonia Vilardi's dough but I'd never tried Cookies and Cream before. It did not disappoint. Plenty of white and milk chocolate chunks and the dough is sprinkled with crushed Oreos. Like two biscuits in one. Delicious raw, there's no greasy mouthfeel, even with all the butter. Baked, they formed into a super shape and even though I cut them a little thicker than I normally would, they baked through and held together on the bite. Yes, they might be baked in our home-town but they would have rated highly anyway. I can't buy the white chocolate and macadamia ones anymore as I eat the whole roll quicker than is acceptable.