Be a smart cookie and take our recommendations on these ready-to-bake doughs

There's something about ready-made cookie dough that makes me feel really guilty. Well two things really.
The first is that it's not that hard to make a batch of biscuits from scratch. But there are some moments - like when the kids bring surprise friends from school, or you're on your own and just want a bikkie with your cuppa - where having a stash in the fridge (or freezer) is a godsend.
The other reason why cookie dough makes me feel guilty is that it's delicious eaten raw. Come on, we've all done it, regardless of food safety warnings about raw eggs and the like. Perhaps it's got something to do with evoking childhood memories when you'd hope that your mother would leave dough on the beaters, or forget to scrape the bowl down.
There's quite a selection of doughs on the market, you can even order online and have it delivered to your door. We've made it even easier by taste-testing a few of our favourite brands.
Price: $13.99 for 500g.
Flavour tested: Cookies and Cream
Other available flavours: Caramel Biscotto, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, White Chocolate and Macadamia, and keep an eye out for special "loaded" flavours.
I'll admit it's not the first time I've bought Antonia Vilardi's dough but I'd never tried Cookies and Cream before. It did not disappoint. Plenty of white and milk chocolate chunks and the dough is sprinkled with crushed Oreos. Like two biscuits in one. Delicious raw, there's no greasy mouthfeel, even with all the butter. Baked, they formed into a super shape and even though I cut them a little thicker than I normally would, they baked through and held together on the bite. Yes, they might be baked in our home-town but they would have rated highly anyway. I can't buy the white chocolate and macadamia ones anymore as I eat the whole roll quicker than is acceptable.
Raw: 8.5/10
Baked: 8.5/10
Price: $6.50 for 450g.
Flavour tested: Choc Chip
Other available flavours: Hot Cross, Gingerbread, with M&M Mini Chocolate Pieces
The best value for money, Aunty Kath knows her stuff. While it looked a bit no-frills compared to the other selections, wrapped in thick plastic that was reminiscent of those rolls of devon your mum used to buy for school lunches in the 1970s, it came into its own when baked. It was a proper cookie, firm but still a bit crumbly, and spread into a proper circular shape. Good scattering of choc chips too even if the overall flavour wasn't mind-blowing. The best choice if you've got hungry kids to feed after school.
Raw: 6/10
Baked: 7.5/10
Price: $13.75 for 397g.
Flavour tested: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
Other available flavours: Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Gluten Free Chocolate Chip, Bite-sized Protein Chocolate Chip, Bite-sized Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Bite-sized Protein Fudge Brownie, Core range of single-serve dough with gooey fudge core.
Cookie dough that is good for you? All Eat Pastry products are vegan and non-GMO verified and the Bite-sized protein ones are spruiked as post-workout treats. There's even a gluten-free option. Available in a neat little tub, it was easy enough to scoop out, and then roll into balls. Maybe they needed a little longer in the oven as they were initially a little soft, but crisped up nicely. Rich peanut butter flavour, you wouldn't need too many. Tasted better baked than raw.
Raw: 5.5/10
Baked: 6.5/10
Price: $9.95 for 450g
Flavour tested: Raspberry Donut
Other available flavours: Choc Brownie
Celebrity chef and Dessert Master contestant Anna Polyviou collaborated with Charlie's Fine Foods to create this range. It reflects her eclectic approach to baking. The raspberry donut version contains swirls of raspberry jam, pieces of raspberry jelly and white chocolate chunks in a donut-flavoured dough. First thought when opening the tub is 'how am I going to include that swirl of jam in the biscuit?' They're best scooped and handrolled. They baked well, again, a little seepage from the jam caused some sugary frills around the edges but they were all part of the fun. Baked, they were kind of like an Iced VoVo on steroids. Go easy if you're eating it raw as it's very sweet. Polyviou suggests swirling it through ice cream, that would be worth a try.
Raw: 6/10
Baked: 6.5/10
Price: $13 for 500g.
Flavour tested: Salted Caramel and White Chocolate
Other available flavours: Original Choc Chip, White Chocolate and Macadamia, Red Velvet and White Chocolate.
Almost didn't bother baking these, the raw dough was that good. Just roll it into little balls and serve it as dessert. Came in a solid, thick roll, which leant itself to hand-shaping rather than slicing. A little disappointed by how they looked after baking, with the caramel spreading out and creating some crisp edges, but lordy, they were tasty. Proper salty caramel undertones off-set by the generous chunks of white chocolate. A proper grown-up biscuit. Don't waste them on the kids.
Raw: 9/10
Baked: 8.5/10
READ MORE:
Want more recipe ideas? We've got a tasty offering that'll leave you satisfied. Enjoy it here. Bookmark the page so you've got a wide selection at your fingertips next time you're hitting the kitchen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.