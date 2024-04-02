The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

All-day dining at Rosa's, where the pizzas are doing a great public service

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated April 2 2024 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy might be the only person who's not happy Rosa's has opened at The Lawns of the Lobby precinct across the road from his building in Parkes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.