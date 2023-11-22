The Canberra Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Two-hatted chef Shaun Quade creating a buzz at The Lawns of The Lobby

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Perhaps it's a bit of a stretch to suggest that the parliamentary triangle precinct known as The Lawns of The Lobby is Canberra's field of dreams but there's a touch of "build it and they will come" about it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.