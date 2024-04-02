Making the most of the Mediterranean vibe at Med Barton

The prawns redeemed things, however. We didn't realise it was price per prawn as we might have ordered two or three each; instead two came to the table. I've seen different iterations of this simple dish in a few places, can't go too wrong with prawns and butter. The prawns were a good size, well-cooked and meaty. It was a little off-putting that they seemed to have been already beheaded in the kitchen and then served with the loose head reattached, but they were delicious.