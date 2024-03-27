Doing it tough? Absolutely avoid these lenders

Then, of course, it took time for governments to recognise the harm BNPL did. When Guthrie ran Financial Counselling Australia, she saw a dramatic shift from 2020 to 2021. First, just a third of financial counsellors said they saw clients with BNPL debt. A year later that spiked to 84 per cent. Guthrie and the team campaigned to get the government to regulate companies like Zip, AfterPay and Klarna.