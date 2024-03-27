The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Doing it tough? Absolutely avoid these lenders

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
March 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Still struggling financially after Christmas? Cost of living up, wages growing slowly, housing costs out of control. I remember chaos back in the early '90s with three kids, childcare, a huge mortgage and the "recession we had to have".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.