My festival era is over. Australia's might be, too

Some are blaming this year's line-up for Splendour and Groovin the Moo pulling the pin shortly after tickets went on sale; clearly demand was low and the hype of years gone by has evaporated. The line-up appealed to me, and it was similar to festivals I attended 10 years ago, but festivals need hordes of those in their early-20s desperate to attend and risk the ire of their hospitality supervisors to land tickets.