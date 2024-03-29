My festival era is over. Australia's might be, too

Once upon a time, I was desperate to go to Splendour in the Grass.
It was 2015, and the line-up included Florence and the Machine, Tame Impala, The Wombats and Blur.
I had warned all my colleagues in the cafe where I worked. There would be nothing that could come between me and my phone at 9am when tickets went on sale. I rushed out the back, paid about $500 for a four-day camping ticket and I was on my way.
I had a great time. Let's not talk about the mud. Or the line for toilets.
I have seen some amazing acts during my time at festivals, with personal favourites including Blink 182, Linkin Park, Lorde, Billie Eilish, The Wombats (many, many times) and Tame Impala.
But then came the moment I realised I didn't want to do this anymore.
It was Spilt Milk in 2019.
Lining up for the portaloos, being around drunken idiots, spending a ridiculous amount of money for food and drinks, the hot weather, the moshpit where your entire body is touching other strangers and the painful (and expensive) experience of trying to get home (not helped by the minimal public transport options in our city) made me realise my festival era was over
When COVID happened shortly after, I didn't face the question of music festivals for a few years, but my resolve simply grew.
But while I don't want to go to music festivals, I still love live music. Instead of signing up for festivals with dozens of acts, I would much prefer to buy a ticket for a show with one artist (with a chair, please).
This could well be because I'm about to enter a new decade, but it appears I'm not alone.
Several Australian festivals, including Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo, have been cancelled this year, partly due to low ticket sales.
But while festivals are falling by the wayside, we have seen huge demand for concerts recently in Australia. More than half a million people went to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Pink has just finished a massive tour of Australia and New Zealand, which included a record-breaking 20 stadium shows.
The cost-of-living crisis has made people more discerning as well. Who would want to pay hundreds of dollars for a festival when they only know a handful of acts?
For me, going to see one performer is far more memorable. I have seen so many of my favourite artists at festivals, but their sets have been so short and the overall day is so overwhelming that it isn't the memorable experience you anticipate.
It was nothing compared to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which was a spectacle and an experience I don't think I will ever forget. Or Lizzo's concert in Sydney last year; she played almost all of her songs, which I doubt happened when she played at Splendour.
Some are blaming this year's line-up for Splendour and Groovin the Moo pulling the pin shortly after tickets went on sale; clearly demand was low and the hype of years gone by has evaporated. The line-up appealed to me, and it was similar to festivals I attended 10 years ago, but festivals need hordes of those in their early-20s desperate to attend and risk the ire of their hospitality supervisors to land tickets.
The loss of festivals will really hurt local Australian artists who get their start playing those outdoor stages.
If the festival circuit collapses, we need an entertainment economy that supports new music. Smaller venues where up-and-coming acts can get their start, with ticket prices that encourage young, cash-strapped music lovers to come and take a chance on a gig - and maybe even find a new favourite.
And without a portaloo line in sight.
