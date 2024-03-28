'A disgrace': Canberra United get unlikely ally in fight for survival

The Canberra United players might not be allowed to speak about it, but the pictures told a thousand words.
In a call to save their A-League Women club, United players posed for photos with "Save CU" signs following their final home game of the season - a 1-0 win over ladder-leading Sydney FC on Wednesday.
Canberra found an ally in Sydney coach Ante Juric, who was born and bred in the ACT before going on to play for the Socceroos.
Juric labelled the potential loss of United to the ALW as a disgrace, but he was confident they would continue to be part of the league.
Canberra's fears come after Capital Football admitted they might not be able to afford to keep running United.
The bid to bring an A-league Men's team to Canberra has pledged to take over the reins of United, but financial red tape has stalled the process - leaving the ALW players in a state of limbo.
That led to the entire Canberra United team posing for photos with "Save CU" signs, with captain Michelle Heyman and ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry snapping one together.
The government has offered to fast-track $250,000 in funding to help ease United's financial plight, after fans launched a petition to save the team and get a guarantee it will survive beyond this season.
Juric played for Canberra Croatia before embarking on a successful career in the National Soccer League - the precursor to the A-League Men - that included playing for the Socceroos.
He's now embarked on a coaching career at the helm of Sydney FC, but rallied around his home town when asked about United's plight.
"I'm a Canberra boy, born and bred down in Kambah, so I think they should be in the league, same as the men's - hopefully both," Juric said.
"I'm confident they won't be out of the league, I know there's been talk, because they've been a powerhouse for years here.
"Look at the crowds Canberra gets. Their rightful place is to be in the league. I'm confident they won't be out of the league, but you never know.
"If that is the case that's a disgrace in my book."
ALW ROUND 22
Saturday: Canberra United v Brisbane Roar at Brisbane, 4pm.
