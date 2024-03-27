Emotional scenes as Canberra marks last home game with upset win

"The fight doesn't end here."
That was the defiant message from one fan who chose to remain anonymous when asked about the prospect of Canberra United's clash against Sydney FC on Wednesday being the club's last ever home game in the A-League Women.
If this was also the final game for United captain Michelle Heyman, who a fortnight ago warned she and other star players would walk given the uncertainty surrounding next season, it was a cracker to go out on.
Heyman led United to an upset 1-0 victory over the ladder-leaders with a 56th-minute goal after being rested for the first half. The joyous roar of those green-clad supporters in attendance when the ball struck the back of the net hit a little different on Wednesday afternoon though.
Because before a ball had been kicked there was passion on display at the gates of McKellar Park, as signs reading "Save CU" and "Keep Football in the Capital" voiced the frustration of fans concerned about the future of their beloved club.
The record crowd for a soccer match at Canberra Stadium a night earlier when the Socceroos came to town showed how great the game can be in the capital, and why people believe the city deserves an A-League Men team in addition to United.
In the background though, there's an uneasiness among the soccer faithful in Canberra about what has happened at United, and the last thing the A-League Men bid, Capital Football or the Australian Professional Leagues want is to harm the fans that already support the game here.
Capital Football have found themselves stuck in the middle of a tricky situation having been told a year ago that new A-League Men's owners would be taking over the operation of United.
Repeated delays have impacted the APL's ability to seal an A-League Men licence by their initial June deadline, and meanwhile Capital Football and United players and staff have been told to remain patient with an announcement imminent, despite little information filtering through.
Weeks turned to months and now Capital Football has asserted that it is no certainty to continue running United, citing significant financial pressures that threaten to impact soccer's 15,000 registered players in Canberra.
It's become evident that issues have arisen on all sides of the fence, between Capital Football, players and fans, as well the APL, the ACT government and the A-League Men bid group.
Now there is desperation for people to work together toward a solution, and soon, as there's zero argument that everyone simply want answers.
The disappointing state of play however indicates there is no clear path to achieving that goal.
And that frustration and disbelief about the dire situation is what couldn't be ignored at McKellar Park as 957 fans endeavoured to cheer their team on a picture-perfect mid-week day in the capital.
"This is very emotional," said long-time United fan Sue Read.
"I've never really had a time without having this team to be part of, so it would feel devastating if this is the last game here.
"What that would mean for all young girls playing football in our whole region is very sad."
"It's almost unbelievable," added a proud member since 2008.
Following the match, United players weren't able to comment on the situation, but they did make a powerful gesture. Players gathered on the pitch, grabbed "Save Canberra United" signs from people in the stands and posed for a team photograph.
CANBERRA UNITED 1 (Michelle Heyman 56') bt SYDNEY FC 0 at McKellar Park.
