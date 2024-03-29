You can now score yourself a Raiders $1 coin

It's not every day that you find Jarrod Croker behind a cash register, but the former Raiders captain was there to greet fans as the Royal Australian Mint launched its new NRL coin set this week.
Two young fans, Leslie (10) and Damon (8) Taylor were first in line to get their hands on the 19 new coins celebrating each of the NRL clubs.
"I thought I was going to buy my new coin set, but I got a huge surprise and got to meet Jarrod," Leslie said.
"The Canberra Raiders were my pop's favourite team, which is why they're my favourite team too."
The set features 17 $1 coins, designed by coin designer Tony Dean, highlighting each team's logo and name, set above a stylised representation of a packed stadium, with a ball placed for kick-off in the foreground.
As a bonus to the set, fans and collectors can complete the collection with two $2 printed collectable coins designed by coin designer Lydia Ashe.
The release is a result of a partnership between the NRL, the Royal Australian Mint and Anaconda - an official partner of the NRL and retailer for the coin collection.
"It's fitting, obviously with the mint in Canberra and the fact that we're launching it and a part of it all here in Canberra is really good," Croker said.
"It's great to see the Raiders on one of these limited edition coins and I'm sure all NRL fans will be looking to get their hands on their team's coin.
"Having them produced in Canberra at the Royal Australian Mint makes it extra special, as Canberra's team now has their own coin.
"I'm sure my eldest especially will love them. He collects everything else footy-wise, so I'm sure I'll have to grab some for him as well."
The $2 NRL coin features the premiership prize, the Provan-Summons Trophy, with the iconic image of Norm Provan and Arthur Summons embracing after the 1963 grand final, encompassed by the words 2024 National Rugby League Premiership.
"As an important symbol of Australian sport today, the NRLW trophy is showcased on the second $2 coin," Ms Ashe said.
"With an elegant, modern design related to the men's trophy, it embodies the inner strength of the women's league, surrounded in the words 2024 National Rugby League Women's Premiership.
"Each $2 coin features the league's stylised chevron logo behind the trophy and a printed ring of the league's colours of bright green and teal. In circulation, the print will wear away to reveal coloured chevrons within the ring."
The $1 NRL team coins are only available for purchase, either in individual team coin cards ($12.50) or in the NRL 2024 17-Coin Collection ($45) from Anaconda stores and the Royal Australian Mint.
The two $2 coloured coins celebrating the 2024 NRL Men's and Women's (NRLW) Premierships are exclusively through Anaconda tills.
"As a lifelong sports fan, I was an avid collector of sporting memorabilia when I was younger," Anaconda national marketing manager Shane Connors said.
"My 10-year-old self would have never let my parents sleep if I didn't get my hands on these coins. Memorabilia is such an important part of Australian sporting culture, and Anaconda is proud to release these exclusive sporting commemoratives for all Australians to enjoy and hopefully pass down for generations to come."
