Road closed due to north Canberra bushfire

Firefighters have contained a grass and bushfire in Canberra's north.
The fire is south-west of Strathnairn, near Shepherds Lookout.
The Emergency Services ACT map was first updated with the fire at 3.20pm on Saturday, March 30.
There were six ACT Fire & Rescue trucks, four ACT Rural Fire Service trucks and four ACT Parks and Conservation Service trucks responding to the fire.
Stockhill Drive was closed as of 3.50pm.
"No properties are under threat at this time," Emergency Services ACT said at 3.50pm.
"The community is asked to monitor conditions and avoid the area.
"In a life-threatening emergency, or if you see an unattended fire, call Triple Zero (000)."
There were also a number of hazard reduction burns underway in the ACT on Saturday.
As of 4.50pm, there was a planned fire in Uriarra near Flea Creek campground.
It started before 1pm.
There were also two ongoing burns at Paddy's River.
One was located east of John's Peak, and started before 11am.
The other, which was started before 8.10am, was south-west of Red Rocks Gorge.
It appeared two hazard reduction burns planned for Tharwa were not ongoing at 5pm due to limited resources, according to the Emergency Services ACT (ESA) map.
On Friday, the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development department warned Canberrans they may see smokey skies due to the hazard burns.
"Some minor smoke and glowing embers may be seen at this site, which is normal for these types of operations," the department said.
It said the public should not to call triple-zero unless they see unattended fire.
