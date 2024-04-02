Fresh bid to get iconic paddle boats back on the lake

Paddle boats may return to Lake Burley Griffin after leaving the lake last October.
The National Capital Authority is calling for operators to apply for tender to run the boats which first graced the water about five decades ago.
The new operator will need to be experienced in restoring boats.
Seventeen boats were removed from operation in late 2023 because they needed repairs.
At the time, Capital Paddle owner Nick Tyrell said "the old paddleboats ... are at the end of their useful life".
The new operator will need to "restore, maintain and operate the 12 paddle boats [which were] temporarily removed from service late last year".
If restored, the boats will be based at Regatta Point Beach.
They are expected to operate from four to six months a year.
While paddle boats are fondly remembered by many Canberrans, they have struggled to take water in recent years.
The original operator closed to make way for the ACT government's West Basin redevelopment.
The City Renewal Authority donated the 17 boats to the National Capital Authority.
My Tyrell, who runs GoBoat Canberra, started operating the paddle boats in 2019.
Capital Paddle closed in 2023.
"Unfortunately the old paddleboats are almost a half-century old, and although we'd love to see them operate forever they really are just at the end of their useful life," Mr Tyrell said at the time.
"It's practically impossible to find parts for them to keep them going."
He relocated three paddle boats to Queen Elizabeth terrace, offering them for hire at the GoBoat kiosk.
The new open tender has been welcomed by federal politicians.
"Paddle boats are an iconic part of Canberra's social history, operating on Lake Burley Griffin for almost 50 years," she said.
"We want to see them operate long into the future - as part of our commitment to activating Lake Burley Griffin and to stimulating the territory's visitor economy."
Canberra MP Alicia Payne said she had fond memories of the boats from her own childhood.
"Their return will be welcomed by families from the Canberra region, and encourage a whole new generation of locals and visitors to make the most this unforgettable experience," she said.
