Canberra was a city of bus catchers. Can the Liberals revive that?

There's a reason light rail is popular, even if to its detractors that popularity defies rational economic sense. The ride is smoother than a bus. The service runs to the timetable 99 per cent of the time, and so frequently that passengers hardly need to refer to a timetable. It runs late into the night. (Buses run to schedule 77 per cent of the time; the performance target is 75 per cent; venture out at the weekend on a bus without referring to a timetable at your peril.)

